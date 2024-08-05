How To Watch United States vs Brazil Basketball on August 6: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

Team USA Basketball has put up a sterling performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scoring yet another win on Saturday with a 104-83 triumph against Puerto Rico. This victory advances their record to an unblemished 3-0 in the group stage, guarantees them the top seed position, and augments point differential to a hefty plus-64, signifying a promising pursuit of their fifth consecutive gold medal.

Meanwhile, Germany and Canada, the other unbeaten teams in the tournament, managed to lock in the No.2 and No.3 seeds, respectively. Their ranking is determined based on their head-to-head record as the primary tiebreaker, followed by their point differentials in the event of a tie. However, the final seeding for the quarterfinals remained tentative until the closure of the group play stage, specifically the Serbia vs. South Sudan game that took place on Saturday afternoon.

When to watch United States vs Brazil Men's Basketball

USA will play Brazil on Tuesday, August 6 with tip-off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available on stream on Peacock and also on NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch USA vs Brazil Men's Basketball

All live action from Paris 2024, including basketball, can be watched by NBC in the United States, and Discovery Eurosport across Europe, alongside France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among others.

The game will not be telecast on TV but the live streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo.

Team USA Men's National Basketball

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

Devin Booker

Jayson Tatum

Anthony Davis

Tyrese Haliburton

Anthony Edwards

Jrue Holiday

Bam Adebayo

Derrick White

Team Brazil Men's National Basketball

Yago Santos

Cristiano Felicio

Didi Louzada

Vitor Benite

Marcelinho Huertas

Gui Santos

Leonardo Meindl

Raul Neto

Georginho de Paula

Bruno Caboclo

Lucas Dias

The USA Dream Team of 2024 has stayed true to their name from the time they united, posting a 5-0 record in pre-tournament exhibition games and ruling the Olympics group stage. It was an effortless victory over Serbia in the inaugural game with a 110-84 scoreline. Aware of South Sudan's improved skills after a near upset in the exhibition play, Team USA did not let them down in their second match, chalking up a 103-86 win. They sealed the top seed position in the tournament with an assertive 104-83 win over Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Brazil made it to the knockout stage despite a 1-2 record in the round-robin stage. They secured their place as one of the best third-place teams. Their impressive 18-point lead against Japan in the final group game played a significant role in securing their playoff position. They experienced tough losses to France and Germany with final scores of 78-66 and 86-73 respectively. However, Brazil clinched a place in the tournament after winning three out of four qualifying games, including a decisive 94-69 win over Latvia.

