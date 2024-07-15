How to Watch USA vs Australia Basketball Today: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

Team USA has come up with their own set of Avengers to win another Olympic gold in Paris in the next few weeks. The roster of Team USA is full of seasoned veterans and led by multiple-champion coach Steve Kerr. Team USA has now moved to Abu Dhabi to play their next set of games after beating Team Canada in Nevada.

With players like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum, who between them have accumulated decades of professional playing experience, the team is a shining example of talent. The following article contains all the information you need to watch the Team USA vs. Team Australia basketball match.

Where can you watch Team USA vs. Team Australia today?

The match will air on FS1 for U.S. viewers and on Kayo Sports in Australia. If you prefer streaming, Fubo provides a live-streaming option. The Fox network family will showcase all the pre-Olympic games, starting with the game on FS1.

If you don't have a cable or satellite connection, you can stream the game on Fubo, which provides a free trial before you decide to purchase it.

When is the match between Team USA and Team Australia scheduled for today?

The match is on Monday, July 15, and will start at 12 pm Eastern Time. For Australian viewers, it will be on July 16th at 5 a.m. The kick-off will be in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Team detail for USA vs Australia

Team USA

The all-star lineup of Team USA stars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum. Team USA is the outright favorite for winning the Olympic gold and the preparation for them is going nicely as they convincingly won against Canada in front of over 20000 fans.

Team Australia

The Boomers, led by Patty Mills, will go to the United Arab Emirates after defeating the People's Republic of China in their two-game Ford Ballin' 24 basketball match earlier this month in Melbourne. The squad consists of Josh Giddey, Josh Green, and Dante Exum.

The first game was won 107-87 by reigning FIBA Asia Cup champions Australia, led by Jack McVeigh's 24 points. But Jock Landale led the Boomers with 19 points as they won the second game 91-58. Brian Goorjian's team will benefit greatly from Stern tests against the top-ranked USA and Serbia in the world to hone their Paris preparations.

