How To Watch USA vs Australia Women’s Basketball Semi Final on August 9: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for 2024 Paris Olympics

The Australian women's basketball team is on the brink of securing a medal and will face the United States in the Paris 2024 Olympics semi-final.

Australians can watch the Australia vs. USA women's basketball semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics live on TV and via streaming. The match, taking place at Bercy Arena, will start at 1:30 AM AEST on Saturday.

The Opals have not yet won an Olympic gold medal since women's basketball debuted at the Summer Games in Montreal in 1976. They finished as runners-up in three consecutive Olympics Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008.

The Australian women's team also secured bronze medals in Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016. However, they fell short in the last two Olympic editions, finishing eighth at Tokyo 2020.

When to watch USA vs Australia basketball semi-final at Paris 2024 Olympics

Day: Friday

Date: August 9th 2024

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Venue: Accor Arena

How to watch USA vs Australia basketball semi-final at Paris 2024 Olympics

You can watch the Australia vs USA women's basketball semi-final at the Paris 2024 Olympics live on 9Now and Stan. Network Nine TV channels in Australia will also broadcast the AUS vs USA semi-final live.

Teams for USA vs Australia basketball semi-final at Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA

-Diana Taurasi

-A'ja Wilson

-Kelsey Plum

-Sabrina lonescu

-Brittney Griner

-Alyssa Thomas

-Jewell Loyd

-Kahleah Copper

-Chelsea Gray

-Napheesa Collier

-Breanna Stewart

-Jackie Young

Team Australia

-Ezi Magbegor

-Kristy Wallace

-Alanna Smith

-Cayla George

-Tess Madgen

-Stephanie Talbot

-lsobel Borlase

-Marianna Tolo

-Jade Melbourne

-Sami Whitcomb

-Lauren Jackson

-Amy Atwell

The USA has dominated the women’s Olympic basketball tournament and enters this game with a lot of confidence. On Wednesday, the United States faced Nigeria in the quarterfinals and secured an 88-74 victory. USA started strong and led 26-17 at the end of the first quarter. Although they were outscored 26-12 in the fourth quarter, their substantial lead ensured a 14-point win.

Australia lost their first Olympic game to Nigeria but has won every game since. On Wednesday, they faced Serbia and secured a dominant victory. Leading 26-19 at the end of the first quarter, they maintained control throughout the game.

