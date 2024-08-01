How To Watch USA vs Belgium Women’s Basketball on August 1: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. women's basketball team, led by Diana Taurasi and A'ja Wilson, returns to the court for their second matchup in the 2024 Paris Olympics against Belgium at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. They come to this game after their commendable performance in the opening match against Japan. The competition will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug 1.

Should the American team triumph on Thursday, they'll extend their staggering streak to 57 straight victories, demonstrating their Olympic dominance. While the team's prolonged dominance is already remarkable, Diana Taurasi seeks to make history as well. A gold medal win in Paris would make the 42-year-old guard the most-decorated Olympic player in U.S. women's basketball history with a total of six gold medals. Currently, she is tied with Sue Bird and Teresa Edwards, who also hold five gold medals each.

On the Belgian side, Julie Vanloo, a 31-year-old guard for the Washington Mystics, is a notable player. Holding the record as the oldest rookie in WNBA history, Vanloo has averaged 8.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season for the Mystics.

When to watch USA vs Belgium women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Date: Thursday, August 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium

TV channels: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock

How to watch USA vs Belgium women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on TV?

The USA vs. Belgium game will be broadcast live on USA Network, with coverage starting at 2:45 p.m. ET. Additionally, an encore presentation will air at 12 a.m. on the same channel.

Where can I stream the USA vs. Belgium women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

To stream the USA vs. Belgium women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, you can use Peacock, which will also offer coverage of all women's basketball group rounds and finals. NBCOlympics.com will also have coverage of most events.

USA vs Belgium women's basketball 2024 Paris Olympics roster

Team USA

Jewell Lloyd

Kelsey Plum

Sabrina Ionescu

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray

A'ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

Diana Taurasi

Jackie Young

Alyssa Thomas

Brittney Griner

Team Belgium

Elise Ramette

Antonia Delaere

Laure Resimont

Emma Meesseman

Nastja Claessens

Bethy Mununga

Serena-Lynn Geldof

Becky Massey

Maxuella Lisowa-Mbaka

Julie Vanloo

Julie Allemand

Ine Joris

