How To Watch USA vs France Women's Gold Medal Game on August 11: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

The USA Women's National Basketball Team secured an 85-64 victory over Australia, advancing to the gold medal game. On Sunday, they will take on France, mirroring the match-up of their male counterparts. The women's Team USA will compete for their eighth Olympic gold medal, having remained undefeated in the Olympics since 1992. The team features top WNBA players, including A'ja Wilson, Brittany Griner, Alyssa Thomas, and Diana Taurasi.

In contrast, France has yet to claim a gold medal, having earned bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. In the semifinals, the US defeated Australia 85-64, while France overcame Belgium 81-75.

When to Watch the USA vs. France Basketball Gold Medal Match?

Date: Sunday, August 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET (Encore at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA)

The game will take place at Bercy Arena in Paris, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET. An encore broadcast will air at 3:30 p.m. ET in the USA.

How to Watch the USA vs. France Basketball Gold Medal Match?

The Olympic women's basketball gold medal game will be broadcast on Peacock and NBC in the United States. Both platforms will also feature the closing ceremony.

Teams for USA vs France Women's Gold Medal Match

USA Women's Team

A'ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Brittney Griner

Alyssa Thomas

Kahleah Copper

Sabrina lonescu

Breanna Stewart Diana Taurasi

Kelsey Plum

Jewell Loyd

Napheesa Collier

Chelsea Gray

France women's Team

Valériane Vukosavljević Leila Lacan

Marine Johannes

Marine Fauthoux

Romane Bernies

Janelle Salaün

Sarah Michel

Dominique Malonga

Gabby Williams

Marième Badiane

Alexia Chartereau

liana Rupert

Team USA dominated Australia 85-64 in a semifinal on Friday, just two days after they defeated Nigeria 88-74 in the quarterfinals. The Americans hold a perfect 5-0 record, winning each game by at least 13 points, with their closest game being an 87-74 victory over Belgium in the group stage.

In the game against Australia on Friday, Team USA displayed a balanced performance, shooting 50.0% (34 of 68) from the field, including 41.2% (7 of 17) from three-point range. The team excelled at the free-throw line, making 90.9% (10 of 11) of their attempts, and out-rebounded Australia by 12, compensating for their one additional turnover.

France needed overtime to overcome a resilient Belgium, winning their semifinal 81-75. After convincingly defeating Canada and Nigeria by identical scores of 75-54 in their first two group games, France lost to Australia 79-72, before bouncing back with an 84-71 win over Germany in the quarterfinals.

In the game against Belgium, Gabby Williams led France with 18 points, shooting 5-of-13 from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Despite having four players score in double digits, France struggled offensively, shooting only 29.9% (23 of 77) from the field and 22.6% (7 of 31) from three-point range. This level of performance won’t be sufficient against Team USA.

