How to Watch USA vs Germany Basketball on July 21: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

For the first time since the 2012 Olympic Games, USA Basketball made a triumphant return to London, clinching a nail-biting victory over South Sudan on July 20. LeBron James made a stunning comeback, overpowering his opponent and nailing a game-winning layup in the remaining eight seconds when the team was behind by one point (99-100). The solid defense of the United States held its ground in South Sudan's final attempt, ensuring a hard-earned 101-100 win.

LeBron James rose to be the game-changer with the winning layup, averting a major upset in international basketball history. The game was not without its choppy moments as the Americans faltered initially after trailing for the major part of the game.

Scoring a team-high of 25 points, James also pulled down six rebounds and distributed seven assists. Joel Embiid, contributing 14 points and seven rebounds, and Stephen Curry, adding 10 points, were key contenders from the starting team. Anthony Davis once again added significant value off the bench, tallying 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

This game provided the jolt the star-studded team needed as they inched closer to their chase for the gold medal.

Stay tuned for all the live updates for Team USA's upcoming showdown against Team Germany. Check right here for TV and live-streaming details for Saturday's exhibition match.

When to watch USA vs. Germany basketball today?

The USA-Germany basketball game is set for today, July 21, and will begin at 3 p.m. ET. It's taking place at the O2 Arena in London. This represents Team USA's last warm-up exhibition before the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Joel Embiid Shares Opinion on JJ Redick’s Potential As Lakers Head Coach: ’Bound To Be Fired'

What channel is USA vs. Germany basketball on today?

You can find the basketball match between the USA and Germany on the Fox TV channel. If cable or satellite is not an option for you, you can catch the game Fubo, which currently offers a free trial. You'll find this to be the last scrimmage for Team USA pre-Paris Olympics.

Team USA's Olympic schedule in Paris, during the group phase, is as follows:

- On July 28, Team USA faces Serbia

- On July 31, their opponents are South Sudan

- On August 3, they play against Puerto Rico

USA

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Germany

Dennis Schröder (Brooklyn Nets)

Franz Wagner ( Orlando Magic)

Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)

Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)

Isaac Bonga (Bayern Munich)

Oscar da Silva (Bayern Munich)

Niels Giffey (Bayern Munich)

Justus Hollatz (Anadolu Efes)

David Kramer ( Granada)

Leon Kratzer (Paris)

Maodo Lo (Milano)

Andreas Obst (Bayern Munich)

Louis Olinde (ALBA Berlin)

Johannes Voigtmann ( Milano)

Johannes Thiemann (ALBA Berlin)

Nick Weiler-Babb (Bayern Munich)

ALSO READ: Fans Troll Drake for Posting KD, Steph Curry, and SGA While Ignoring LeBron James Ahead of Paris Olympics: ‘Not Like Us Effect’