How to Watch USA vs Germany Women's Basketball on July 23: Schedule, Channel, and More Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Team USA's women's basketball team has arrived in London for an exclusive international exhibition game against Germany before they set off to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

The team faced their initial challenge during the WNBA All-Star break, where the All-Stars delivered Team USA a defeat with a score of 117-109. A powerful duo, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, scored a combined total of 53 points and secured 16 rebounds, while Diana Taurasi contributed with 14 points, six rebounds, and assists.

Ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Team found itself in a similar situation, having lost to the WNBA All-Stars. However, they went on to secure a gold medal in Tokyo, so this recent loss isn't causing any significant concern.

Cheryl Reeve, the coach for Team USA, acknowledged their need to improve saying, "We have work to do." She further added, "Sometimes you need adversity, but I don't think we needed a game like this to get our attention. We know how hard what we're planning to accomplish is."

Team USA will get another opportunity to regroup and showcase their cohesion in a forthcoming game against the German national team, which boasts multiple WNBA players, including two-time All-Star, Satou Sabally. The Germans will be present in the Olympic group of Team USA, and the rivals are set to meet again on Aug. 4.

Here's a comprehensive guide to Tuesday's Team USA and Germany showdown, including TV and streaming information.

How to watch USA vs. Germany women's basketball today?

You can watch the exhibition match between Team USA and Germany on FS1, a national television channel. Alternatively, the game can be accessed through online streaming via Fubo, which currently provides a free trial.

What time is today's USA vs. Germany women's basketball match?

The final Olympic warm-up game between Team USA and Germany is happening on Tuesday, July 23. Starting from 3 p.m. ET, the game will happen at London's O2 Arena.

In a first-time occurrence, the pre-Olympic match will be the maiden face-off between the American and German Women’s National Basketball Teams. Noteworthy is Germany's qualification for the upcoming Paris Olympics, as it's their first instance since they joined the international competition in 1988. Two WNBA players, sisters Satou Sabally (of the Dallas Wings) and Nyara Sabally (affiliated with New York Liberty), are included in Germany’s 2024 roster.

