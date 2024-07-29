How To Watch USA vs Japan Basketball on July 29: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Women’s Basketball

The quest for an unprecedented tenth gold medal for the women's basketball team of Team USA is off today in Paris. Their first challenge in the group stage is Japan with a winning start as their initial goal, yet their eyes remain fixed on achieving their eighth consecutive Olympic gold.

For four decades, the women's basketball team of Team USA has been the standard in the Olympics and international basketball. The legendary figures of Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Lisa Leslie, and Sheryl Swoops have been instrumental in establishing one of the most dominant teams in the competition history.

The initial Group stage games, including USA vs. Japan, will unfold at Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, with the latter game stages transpiring at Accor Arena in Paris. We provide a comprehensive timetable and competitor list for every game, giving you all the information you need to know when to tune in.

How to watch Team USA vs. Japan at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The USA vs Japan women's basketball game at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be watched on Monday, July 29, at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. The arena for this anticipated match is Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France. Broadcast will be available on USA Network and NBC Universo, and streaming will be available on Peacock.

Where can I stream the USA vs Japan women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

If you want to stream the USA vs Japan game and every other women's basketball group round final, you can head to Peacock. You can also visit NBC Olympics.com which provides coverage for most events. However, after a 30-minute free trial, you will have to either log in via your cable provider or sign up for Peacock, unsurprisingly.

Where to watch USA vs. Japan on TV?

As for television viewing, the USA vs Japan match isn't just streamable through Peacock; it will also be broadcast live in English on USA Network, and in Spanish on NBC Universo. Following the live broadcast, a rerun is scheduled on USA Network at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

How to watch Olympic Basketball without cable?

For all 2024 Olympic events, a Peacock subscription starting at $8 per month is the simplest to stream. Additionally, Peacock provides a unique feature called Olympics Discovery Multiview, which allows subscribers to watch up to four simultaneously.

While Peacock offers extensive Olympic coverage, it requires a monthly. For free Olympic viewing, you can utilize a VPN to stream free global sports coverage. If you're a VPN novice, check out this guide outlining the best VPN options for various users.

Teams for USA vs Japan

Team USA

Napheesa Collier

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Alyssa Thomas

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Team Japan

Rui Machida

Mai Yamamoto

Maki Takada

Tomoko Yamanaka

Rika Hirano

Akiko Maeda

Yuki Miyazawa

Asami Yoshida

Rina Yoshida

Nanako Todo

Rena Matsui

Miki Takahashi

Historically, the USA Women's Basketball team has tallied 4 victories against Japan and suffered a single loss in Olympic competition, taking us back to their initial matchup in 1976. Their latest game took place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medal round, with the USA emerging victorious. The USA has shown dominance in women's basketball with a commanding Olympic record of 72-3 overall.

