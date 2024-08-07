How To Watch USA vs Nigeria Women’s Basketball on August 7: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for 2024 Paris Olympics
Catch the USA vs Nigeria Women's Basketball clash on August 7. Find out the schedule, channel, and how to stream live for the Paris Olympics. Read more.
The USA men's basketball team is the clear favorite to win the entire tournament, but the women's team has not dominated as many had hoped in the group stages even though they won all their games. Team USA will face Nigeria in the quarterfinals today at 3.30 p.m. ET. Germany was in the game until a late third-quarter run broke it open; Belgium was within single digits in the fourth quarter, and Japan hung around for a half before the eventual pull-away.
The Americans won over the opposition by 58 points as they cruised to a 3-0 record in the group stage and the top spot in the Group C standings. The most dominant duo in the tournament, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson combined for 27 points in Team USA's most recent victory over Germany.
Conversely, Nigeria has become one of the Olympic Games' most heartwarming tales. Nigeria became the first nation from Africa to make it to the Olympic men's or women's basketball quarterfinals by securing a berth. Nigeria finished the group stage with a 2-1 record after defeating Australia and Canada.
When to watch the USA vs Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
Date: Wednesday, August 7
Time: 3.30 p.m. ET/noon PT
Location: Bercy Arena, Paris
TV channels: USA Network
Streaming: Peacock
How to watch the USA vs Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on TV?
The USA vs. Nigeria game will be broadcast live on USA Network, with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, an encore presentation will air at midnight on the same channel.
Where can I stream the USA vs. Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?
To stream the USA vs. Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, you can use Peacock, which will also offer coverage of all women's basketball group rounds and finals. NBCOlympics.com will also have coverage of most events.
USA vs Nigeria women's basketball 2024 Paris Olympics roster
Team USA
Jewell Lloyd
Kelsey Plum
Sabrina Ionescu
Kahleah Copper
Chelsea Gray
A'ja Wilson
Breanna Stewart
Napheesa Collier
Diana Taurasi
Jackie Young
Alyssa Thomas
Brittney Griner
Team Nigeria
Adebola Adeyeye
Promise Amukamara
Ezinne Kalu
Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah
Amy Okonkwo
Elizabeth Balogun
Lauren Ebo
Blessing Ngozi Ejiofor
Nicole Enabosi
Murjanatu Liman Musa
Ifunanya Okoro
Olaoluwatomi Oluwayemisi Taiwo
