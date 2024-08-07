How To Watch USA vs Nigeria Women’s Basketball on August 7: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for 2024 Paris Olympics

The USA men's basketball team is the clear favorite to win the entire tournament, but the women's team has not dominated as many had hoped in the group stages even though they won all their games. Team USA will face Nigeria in the quarterfinals today at 3.30 p.m. ET. Germany was in the game until a late third-quarter run broke it open; Belgium was within single digits in the fourth quarter, and Japan hung around for a half before the eventual pull-away.

The Americans won over the opposition by 58 points as they cruised to a 3-0 record in the group stage and the top spot in the Group C standings. The most dominant duo in the tournament, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson combined for 27 points in Team USA's most recent victory over Germany.

Conversely, Nigeria has become one of the Olympic Games' most heartwarming tales. Nigeria became the first nation from Africa to make it to the Olympic men's or women's basketball quarterfinals by securing a berth. Nigeria finished the group stage with a 2-1 record after defeating Australia and Canada.

When to watch the USA vs Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Date: Wednesday, August 7

Time: 3.30 p.m. ET/noon PT

Location: Bercy Arena, Paris

TV channels: USA Network

Streaming: Peacock

ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron James Embarrasses Daughter Zhuri With WEIRD Dance Moves In Paris

How to watch the USA vs Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics on TV?

Advertisement

The USA vs. Belgium game will be broadcast live on USA Network, with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, an encore presentation will air at midnight on the same channel.

Where can I stream the USA vs. Nigeria women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

To stream the USA vs. Belgium women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, you can use Peacock, which will also offer coverage of all women's basketball group rounds and finals. NBCOlympics.com will also have coverage of most events.

USA vs Nigeria women's basketball 2024 Paris Olympics roster

Team USA

Jewell Lloyd

Kelsey Plum

Sabrina Ionescu

Kahleah Copper

Chelsea Gray

A'ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Napheesa Collier

Diana Taurasi

Jackie Young

Alyssa Thomas

Brittney Griner

Team Nigeria

Adebola Adeyeye

Promise Amukamara

Ezinne Kalu

Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Balogun

Lauren Ebo

Blessing Ngozi Ejiofor

Nicole Enabosi

Murjanatu Liman Musa

Ifunanya Okoro

Olaoluwatomi Oluwayemisi Taiwo

ALSO READ: Did Brittney Griner Really Kneel During Olympics 2024? Exploring Viral Trend