How To Watch USA vs Puerto Rico Basketball on August 3: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

On Saturday, Team USA is set to round their last Group C match against Puerto Rico, aiming for a 3-0 sweep in the group stage. After acquiring victories over Serbia and South Sudan with scores of 110-84 and 103-86 respectively, the US men's team has secured their spot in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Winless Puerto Rico, on the other, has unfortunately been eliminated at 0-2. This situation may potentially allow Steve Kerr to reduce the playtie of his seasoned players like LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Next in line is the Puerto Rican team, which has also previously lost to the two teams with a score of 107-66. Nonetheless, Team USA must avoid underestimating their adversary.

What time does Team USA vs. Puerto Rico game start in the USA?

The Team USA vs. Puerto Rico game starts on Saturday, August 3, at 11:15 a.m. ET (5:15 p.m. local time). NBC will broadcast the game live, and you can also stream it on Peacock.

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

Location: Pierre Mauroy Stadium — Lille, France

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV

How can you watch Team USA vs. Puerto Rico?

NBC will air the entire Olympic Games, including the Team USA vs. Puerto Rico matchup. You can also watch the game on Peacock, fuboTV, the NBC app, the NBC Olympics app, NBCOlympics.com, and NBC.com.

USA vs Puerto Rico Team

Team USA men's national basketball team

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

Devin Booker

Jayson Tatum

Anthony Davis

Tyrese Haliburton

Anthony Edwards

Jrue Holiday

Bam Adebayo

Derrick White

Team Puerto Rico's men's national basketball team

John Holland

Isaiah Pineiro

George Conditt

Jordan Howard

Stephen Thompson Jr.

Aleem Ford

Jose Alvarado

Justin Reyes

Ismael Romero

Puerto Rico's team boasts several NBA-skilled players, specifically "Grand Theft Alvarado" led by Jose Alvarado, known for his signature full-court press steal from behind. The roster also includes Tremont Waters, Davon Reed, and Gian Clavell, NBA players either current or past.

However, Team USA is expected to have a significant advantage over Puerto Rico. Kevin Durant and LeBron James dominated the game against Serbia, while Bam Adebayo outshone everyone in the South Sudan game. Joel Embiid, Team USA's usual starting center, sat out because of sickness, providing an opportunity for Miami's big man, Adebayo.

He topped the American scorecard with 18 points, in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks. In both games, Kevin Durant was a prominent player, managing to score 14 points and make all seven attempted three-point shots. Being Team USA's best player, Durant led the scoring in this year's Olympics initial game.

