How To Watch USA vs Serbia Basketball on August 8: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics

The final four teams in the men's basketball bracket at the 2024 Summer Olympics are ready, and the United States remains the nation to beat in Paris. The Americans aim to capture their fifth consecutive gold medal and their eighth in the last nine editions of the Summer Games. To achieve this, the U.S. must defeat Serbia in Thursday's semifinal matchup and then win the gold medal game on Saturday.

Serbia has secured a men's basketball medal at the Olympics once, earning silver in 2016 after losing to the U.S. in the gold medal game in Rio de Janeiro. For Serbia to win another silver (or its first gold), it must overcome the United States, which will be a challenging task.

The Americans are 4-0, with all four victories by at least 17 points. They beat Brazil 122-87 in Tuesday's quarterfinals, with Devin Booker (18 points), Anthony Edwards (17), and Joel Embiid (14) leading them to the win.

When to watch USA vs Serbia Men's Basketball

The USA will face Serbia on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

How to watch USA vs Serbia Men's Basketball

To watch all live action from Paris 2024, including basketball, tune into NBC in the United States. In Europe, Discovery Eurosport will broadcast the events, with additional coverage from France Télévisions in France, ARD/ZDF in Germany, and BBC Sport in the United Kingdom, among others.

Advertisement

The game will not be televised, but live streaming will be available on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and Fubo.

Team USA Men's National Basketball

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Joel Embiid

Devin Booker

Jayson Tatum

Anthony Davis

Tyrese Haliburton

Anthony Edwards

Jrue Holiday

Bam Adebayo

Derrick White

Team Serbia Men's National Basketball

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Milutinov

Vasilije Micic

Nikola Jovic

Ognjen Dobric

Vanja Marinkovic

Marko Guduric

Filip Petrusev

Aleksa Avramovic

Dejan Davidovac

Uros Plavsic

The U.S. began group play with a 110-84 victory against Serbia. Since then, Serbia has won three consecutive games, most recently defeating Australia 95-90 in overtime in Tuesday's quarterfinals. Nikola Jokic led the Serbs with 21 points and 14 rebounds in that game.

Jokic, one of the world's top players, is well-known to the U.S. roster, as they face him regularly in the NBA. However, despite Jokic's prowess, it will be challenging for Serbia to upset the United States in the semifinals.

Advertisement

While anything can happen, it would be quite surprising if the Americans don't advance to the gold medal game, as they are expected to do so comfortably.