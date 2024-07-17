How to Watch USA vs Serbia Basketball on July 17: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

On Wednesday, Team USA's pre-Olympic exhibition will forward in Abu Dhabi a second game, where will compete against the current MVP, Nikola Jokic, and his team Serbia This game follows their triumph over Australia on Monday

Although Team USA had an unblemished 2-0 record in their Olympic basketball, their 98-92 victory over Team Australia went smoothly. They entered the final quarter with an impressive 15-point lead, only to have the Aussies nearly eliminate the gap, reducing their lead by a mere four points.

The Top scorecard was Anthony Davis. He contributed a brilliant 17-point, 14-rebound double-double, Devin Booker, who scored 16 points from the bench. Anthony Edwards further his critical role in the by netting 14 on 11 shots.

In comparison, Team Serbia doesn't have a line-up of high-profile players to match the Americans, with notable players being Jokic from Denver and Bogdanovic from Atlanta.

Despite a lack of star power, the Serbians managed to defeat the French team in a friendly, largely due to the performances of these players. However, they suffered a loss at the hands of Australia before their match against the USA. Of note, this upcoming match against the Americans will be their final game before the Olympics.

How to watch USA vs. Serbia basketball today?

The exhibition game between Team USA and Team Serbia will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Those without a cable or satellite package can stream the game on Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fans Troll Jaylen Brown With LeBron James Jokes After He Explains Comments on Bronny Not Being Pro: ‘Got That Bron DM Huh?’

When to watch USA vs Serbia basketball today?

Team USA vs. Team Serbia will tip off at noon ET on Wednesday, July 17. After playing in Abu Dhabi, Team USA will continue its exhibition schedule with two games in London.

USA vs. Serbia Roster

USA

- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

- Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

- Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

- Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

- Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

- Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

- Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

- Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Serbia

- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks)

- Vasilije Micic (Charlotte Hornets)

- Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)

- Vladimir Lucic (FC Bayern Munich)

- Marko Guduric (Fenerbahce Istanbul)

- Vanja Marinkovic (Partizan Belgrade)

Advertisement

- Ognjen Dobric (Virtus Bologna)

- Filip Petrusev (Olympiacos Piraeus)

- Nikola Milutinov (Olympiacos Piraeus)

- Dusan Ristic (Lenovo Tenerife)

- Aleksa Avramovic (Partizan Belgrade)

- Ognjen Jaramaz (Partizan Belgrade)

- Dejan Davidovac (Crvena Zvezda Belgrade)

- Uros Plavsic (Crvena Zvezda Belgrade)

The United States defeated Serbia-Montenegro 78-60 on August 6, 2004, in a pre-Olympic exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia. (Serbia and Montenegro split into separate states in 2006).

ALSO READ: Skip Bayless Will Not Unite With Shannon Sharpe On Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN First Take Amid Speculations Of Departure From Fox: Report