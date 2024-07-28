How To Watch USA vs Serbia Basketball on July 28: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream, Teams for Paris Olympics Men’s Basketball

The U.S. Men's Basketball team, after emerging victorious in several exhibition games against their Olympic rivals last week, is now gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Their maiden match is set against Serbia and is scheduled for Sunday, July 28. On Sunday, Team USA will kick off its pursuit of its fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal by head-to-head with Serbia's three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. In a decisive105-79 victory over Serbia in an exhibition game last week, Steph Curry was the top scorer with 24 points, also contributing to six out of the team’s total of 16 3-pointers.

However, stiff competition is expected from Serbia in Group C play. Serbia boasts of a silver medal achievement from last summer's World Cup wherein they defeated Canada in the semifinals and narrowly lost to Germany in the finals. This was accomplished without their best player, Jokic. While they have limited NBA talent, Serbia can count on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Vasilije Micic as strong outside shooters. Nikola Jovic is expected to provide Serbia with an uplift, now ready to join the team after an ankle injury during an offseason workout in Miami.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to watch the USA basketball game.

How can you watch the Team USA Olympic Basketball game?

You can watch the game on Sunday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on NBC, with encore presentations at 1 p.m. ET on Universo and at 5 p.m. ET on USA.

When and where is the USA vs. Serbia basketball game?

The game is on Sunday, July 28, at 11:15 a.m. ET, and will take place at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Where can you stream basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

You can stream all Olympic events live on Peacock, including men's basketball games. NBCOlympics.com also offers extensive coverage.

How can you watch USA vs. Serbia for free?

While Peacock is a subscription service, you can use a VPN to access free sports streaming worldwide, including Olympic coverage.

Teams for USA vs Serbia

Team USA

* LeBron James

* Stephen Curry

* Kevin Durant

* Joel Embiid

* Devin Booker

* Jayson Tatum

* Anthony Davis

* Tyrese Haliburton

* Anthony Edwards

* Jrue Holiday

* Bam Adebayo

* Derrick White

Team Serbia

* Bogdan Bogdanovic

* Nikola Jokic

* Nikola Milutinov

* Vasilije Micic

* Nikola Jovic

* Ognjen Dobric

* Vanja Marinkovic

* Marko Guduric

* Filip Petrusev

* Aleksa Avramovic

* Dejan Davidovac

* Uros Plavsic

When does Team USA play next?

Team USA's schedule for the group stage of the Paris Olympics is as follows:

They will face South Sudan on July 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

They will play against Puerto Rico on August 3 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

