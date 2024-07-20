How to Watch USA vs South Sudan Basketball Today: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Pre-Olympics Men's Game

Team USA has assembled their team of Avengers to win another Olympic gold in Paris in the coming weeks. Under the direction of multiple NBA-winning coach Steve Kerr, Team USA is led by a roster full of seasoned veterans. In their most recent match, Team USA easily defeated the Serbian squad; they will now take on South Sudan.

With players like LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum, the team is a shining example of experience and youthful exuberance. The following article contains all the information you need to watch the Team USA vs. South Sudan basketball match.

Where can you watch Team USA vs. South Sudan today?

The match will air on Fox. If you prefer streaming, Fubo provides a live-streaming option. The Fox network family will showcase all the pre-Olympic games. The game can be streamed on the NBA app as well. If you don't have a cable or satellite connection, you can stream the game on Fubo, which provides a free trial before you decide to purchase it.

When is the match between Team USA and South Sudan scheduled for today?

The match is on Saturday, July 20, and will start at 3 pm Eastern Time. For England viewers, it will be on July 20th at 8 pm and 9 pm in South Sudan. The kick-off will be in O2 Arena, London, England.

Team detail for USA vs South Sudan

Team USA

On their pre-Olympic exhibition tour, the United States is off to a great start as they defeated Serbia (105-79), Australia (98-92), and Canada (86-72). The most comprehensive victory of the exhibition tour came against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and Serbia, highlighted by a huge performance from Stephen Curry (24 points) and solid bench play from Anthony Edwards (16) and Bam Adebayo (17).

After most recently defeating France in the gold medal game of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the United States is hoping to win gold again for the fifth time in as many Olympic Games.

Team Sudan

During the World Cup, Carlik Jones demonstrated his mastery of the point guard position by ranking eighth in scoring (20.4 ppg) and leading all players in assists with 10.6 per game. Before joining the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association, the 26-year-old played for the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Chicago Bulls during his three seasons in the NBA.

The son of NBA Hall of Fame center Manute Bol, Bol Bol, was expected to play a big role for the South Sudanese team, but he has been ruled out of the Olympics.

