How To Watch USA vs South Sudan on July 31: Schedule, Channel, Live Stream for Paris Olympics 2024 Men’s Basketball

The 2024 Paris Olympics continue in full, with an exciting Men's Basketball match-up between the United States and South Sudan set to occur on Wednesday. The US team kick-started their Olympic journey in a classy performance, triumphing over Serbia with a 110-84 victory on Sunday. At the same time, South Sudan marked its opening with a commendable 90-79 win against Puerto Rico.

Six mighty players kept Team USA's score ticking into double digits. Despite nearing the age of 40, LeBron James remains the indomitable of the team. James' aggressive downhill attack and remarkable court vision make it challenging for rivals to stop him while simultaneously enabling his teammates. In his first Olympics match since 2012, James effortlessly returned to form, ending Sunday's game with 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, along with a plus/minus of 21.

South Sudan, a country that gained its independence in 2011, has surprisingly risen to the Olympic occasion, contrary to the expectations of many. South Sudan has indeed been a delightful surprise, starting their Olympic journey on a high, even after performing as underdogs during a clash with the US in an exhibition on July 20, where they put up a commendable fight, only losing narrowly with a 101-100 score. South Sudan began their Olympic campaign on a high note, victorious against Puerto Rico on Sunday.

How to watch USA vs South Sudan Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics

NBC and its partner networks will provide extensive daily coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, events can be live-streamed via Fubo, which currently provides a free trial, or NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

How to stream USA vs South Sudan Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Opt for NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, or Peacock for comprehensive streaming coverage of Olympic events. By purchasing a premium subscription to Peacock at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, enjoy access to complete NBC broadcasts, live events, highlights, and replays.

Team USA men's national basketball team

* LeBron James

* Stephen Curry

* Kevin Durant

* Joel Embiid

* Devin Booker

* Jayson Tatum

* Anthony Davis

* Tyrese Haliburton

* Anthony Edwards

* Jrue Holiday

* Bam Adebayo

* Derrick White

Team South Sudan men's national basketball team

*Carlik Jones

*Marial Shayok

*Wenyen Gabriel

*Majok Deng

*Khaman Maluach

*Nuni Omot

*Bul Kuol

*Kuany Kuany

*Sunday Dech

*Peter Jok

Kevin Durant, of team USA, made a triumphant return to the court missing the preceding five exhibitions due to a calf strain. Exhibiting his proficiency as one of basketball's top scorers, Durant amassed a team-leading 23 points in just minutes, a testament to his efficient 8-of-9 shooting and flawless five-of-five record from downtown. He now holds the record for most 20-point games (11) in men's Team USA basketball history.

Demonstrativeness in South Sudan's backcourt, Guard Carlik Jones is a smart playmaker who can score off the dribble. On Sunday, he led his team with 19 points and six assists. His backcourt partner Marial Shayok, another adept shot creator and ball handler, finished with 15 points and three rebounds on July 28.

