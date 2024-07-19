How to watch WNBA All-Star Game 2024? - Start Time, Rosters, TV and Live Streaming

On July 20, the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game. This year's spectacle showcases a unique showdown where the WNBA All-Star team competes against the US women's national basketball team, as they gear up for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Boasting both fresh and experienced talent, the WNBA All-Star team includes up-and-coming stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, as well as seasoned players such as DeWanna Bonner and Nneka Ogwumike. Notable players like Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, and Diana Taurasi part of the U.S. national team roster.

For the first half of the game, the WNBA All-Star team will dress in distinctive pink and orange jerseys, later switching to black jerseys with vivid trim for the second half. The U.S. national team, on the other hand, will sport their conventional white jerseys.

Adding to the event's excitement, halftime will bring a live performance by Pitbull. The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game with the high-stakes face-off between the league's premier talent and the U.S. national team promises to be an eagerly awaited occasion.

When is the WNBA All-Star Game 2024?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game takes place on Saturday, July 20, at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will feature the WNBA All-Stars, including the USA Basketball Women's National Team, against Team WNBA, selected by fan, player, and media votes.

What time does the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game start?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game begins at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The matchup will be between the WNBA All-Stars and the U.S. Women's National Basketball Team.

Where is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game being played?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game will be held at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

What TV channel is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game on?

ABC will broadcast the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

How to Watch the WNBA All-Star Game 2024 Without Cable

To watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game without a cable subscription, follow these steps:

The skills challenge and three-point contest will be broadcast on ESPN on Friday, July 19 at 6 pm ET. The All-Star Game will air on ABC on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 pm ET.

For those without cable, you can stream the events on FuboTV, which offers a free trial for new subscribers. Other streaming services that provide access to the required channels include:

DirecTV Stream ($69.99+/month) - includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, and NBA TV.

- includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, and NBA TV. Hulu + Live TV ($76.99/month) - includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, and CBS Sports Network.

- includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, CBS, and CBS Sports Network. Sling TV ($35/month for the first month, then $60/month) - includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ABC.

How to Watch the WNBA All-Star Game 2024 for Free

You can watch the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game between Team USA and Team WNBA for free on FuboTV, which is airing the game on ABC on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 pm ET.

The WNBA 3-Point and Skills Challenge will be shown on ESPN on Friday, July 19 at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can either tune in to ESPN or stream it on Watch ESPN.

In addition to the main events, there will be various fan activities throughout the weekend in Phoenix, including the WNBA Live event at the Phoenix Convention Center.

WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

Team WNBA:

- Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever)

- Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever)

- Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks)

- Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream)

- Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

- Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

- Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx)

- Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

- Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

- Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm)

- Angel Reese (Chicago Sky)

- DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun)

Team USA:

- Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

- Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury)

- Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces)

- Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury)

- Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty)

- Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm)

- Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces)

- Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

- Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury)

- Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun)

- A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

- Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

