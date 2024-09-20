How to Watch WNBA Playoffs 2024: Schedule, Format, How It Works, and More

The 2024 WNBA Playoffs will kick off on Sunday, September 22, 2024. A series of games will take place throughout the day, including matchups like the New York Liberty taking on the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun squaring off against the Indiana Fever.

In the first round, teams will compete in a best-of-three format, while later rounds will shift to a best-of-five format. The playoffs are expected to conclude with the WNBA Finals, which could extend to October 20, 2024, if necessary.

The New York Liberty have dominated the league all season, but the Las Vegas Aces, two-time defending champions, have gained momentum behind A'Ja Wilson, who is on the verge of securing her third MVP award. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, who finished strong with an 11-5 record in the final stretch of the season, are poised to surprise everyone.

When do the WNBA playoffs begin?

The WNBA Playoffs begin on Sunday, Sept. 22, with four first-round games, and the best-of-three series will continue until Sept. 27. The WNBA semifinals, a best-of-five series, will start a week after the first round on Sunday, Sept. 29, and will run through Oct. 8.

The WNBA Finals, also a best-of-five series, will begin on Oct. 10 and could last until Oct. 20.

How do the WNBA playoffs work?

The WNBA playoffs feature an elimination tournament with the top eight teams from the regular season, regardless of conference. Here’s how the structure works:

Playoff Structure

First Round

Format: Best-of-three series.

Seeding: Teams face off as 1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, and 4 vs. 5.

Home Court Advantage: The higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, while the lower seed hosts Game 3 if necessary.

Semifinals

Format: Best-of-five series.

Home Court Advantage: The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, and 5; the lower seed hosts Games 3 and 4.

Finals

Format: Best-of-five series.

Home Court Advantage: Same as in the semifinals.

Tiebreakers

To resolve ties in standings, the league uses criteria such as head-to-head records and point differentials to determine seeding.

What is the WNBA Playoffs format?

The top eight teams from the 12 in the WNBA advance to the playoffs, seeded based on their regular-season records (1 vs. 8, 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, and 4 vs. 5). The first round is a best-of-three series, followed by best-of-five semi-finals and finals.

Which teams made the WNBA Playoffs?

The eight teams in the playoffs, listed by seeding, are:

1. New York Liberty (32-8)

2. Minnesota Lynx (30-10)

3. Connecticut Sun (28-12)

4. Las Vegas Aces (27-13)

5. Seattle Storm (25-15)

6. Indiana Fever (20-20)

7. Phoenix Mercury (19-21)

8. Atlanta Dream (15-25)

First-round playoff matchups

- Atlanta vs. New York

- Phoenix vs. Minnesota

- Indiana vs. Connecticut

- Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Which team won the 2023 WNBA championship?

The Las Vegas Aces claimed back-to-back championships by defeating the New York Liberty in four games to secure the 2023 WNBA title. Finals MVP A'Ja Wilson led the Aces, averaging 21.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while anchoring the defense. Guard Kelsey Plum also contributed by averaging 21.3 points per game.

In 2022, the Aces captured the WNBA crown by beating the Connecticut Sun in four games. Chelsea Gray earned Finals MVP honors, averaging 18.3 points and 6 assists per game, while Wilson dominated once again, with 20 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Has any team won three consecutive WNBA championships?

Yes, the Houston Comets won the championship four straight years, from 1997 to 2000, led by four-time Finals MVP and WNBA legend Cynthia Cooper. They defeated the New York Liberty in three of those four years and the Phoenix Mercury once.

The Los Angeles Sparks won consecutive WNBA titles in 2001 and 2002, but the Detroit Shock, led by Ruth Riley, stopped them from winning a third in 2003. The Minnesota Lynx claimed four titles between 2011 and 2017, winning one every other year, but they never secured back-to-back championships. The Lynx could have three-peated if they hadn’t lost to Tamika Catchings and the Indiana Fever in the 2012 Finals.

