How Tom Brady Has Dethroned Michael Jordan As GOAT Of All GOATs; FIND OUT

The GOAT in sports debate is never over and is quite a disputable conversation among sports fans. However, legendary Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT of the GOATs by many. Nevertheless, American commentator Michael Irvin thinks otherwise. The 58-year-old has bought Tom Brady into this hot conversation.

Here is how Tom Brady dethroned Michael Jordan as the GOAT of all GOATs

Michael Irvin thinks Tom Brady is the Greatest of all Time after the 46-year-old won his seventh Super Bowl championship in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs before he hung up his boots last year.

“This man won six [Super Bowls], and he just won a seventh. That’s it; it’s over,” said Irvin to Stephen A Smith back in 2021 while he appeared on ESPN’s First Take. The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver then went on to compare NBA vs NFL, which is very common these days after Austin Rivers’ comparison.

"It is way more difficult to win an NFL championship than it is to win an NBA championship, and this man has won more than [Jordan] has won in his," Irvin further explained why Brady is the GOAT of the GOATs.

Tom Brady vs Michael Jordan debate

Recently, there were rumors about Tom Brady's return to the sport after the former New England Patriots quarterback appeared for the Deep Cut podcast and hinted at his comeback. The situation was compared to Michael Jordan's return to basketball following his six rings with the Chicago Bulls.

Just like Brady, Jordan also retired twice in 1993 and 1999. He also became the minority owner of the Washington Wizards while Brady on the aforementioned podcast stated he would like to become a minority owner of some NFL franchise. However, Keyshawn Johnson called the comparison totally “baseless,” and a different” during his conversation with FS1.

This is not the first time that the GOAT debate has started and of course, fans are well aware of the disputed conversation. Neither is the NBA vs NFL comparison new to the sport. Few might agree while few have their own theories and this shall continue.

