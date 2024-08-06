How Tom Brady’s Patriots Helped John Cena Meet His Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

Love has the potential to find you anytime, anywhere. This is what happened to John Cena when he met his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, for the first time in a bar in British Columbia, Canada, while watching the Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. The match took place on February 3, 2019, the day the WWE star first saw his wife.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the former WWE Champion shared the story of how he and Shay Shariatzadeh met each other for the first time.

ALO READ: 5 Things WWE Wants You To Forget About John Cena

According to him, he wasn't looking for any serious relationships back then, but love happened to him. Given that he was relaxing in his apartment in Vancouver, he was not supposed to be at the bar, the place of their first meeting. Cena's friend invited him to watch the Super Bowl at the bar.

Once he was in the bar, he noticed five people walking in, including J ohn Cena’s wife, Shay . Cena stated that she made him take a look, and he wasn't even paying attention to the game at that point.

Shariatzadeh was with a group of her friends, and Cena didn't feel brave enough to go up to her and introduce himself. Luckily, one of Shay's friends recognized the WWE star-turned-actor and wanted to take a picture with him.

Advertisement

Once John took the photo with Shay's friend, they eventually took a fan photo that is still mounted on their house wall today.

Describing their first proper conversation, John Cena said,

"I asked her for her number, and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days. I left the restaurant, and on my walk home, I texted, 'It was so nice to meet you; you're beautiful. I'd like to get to know you more. If you have any free time coming up, I'll make time for you.' She is like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure".

The Leader of Cenation and Shay Shariatzadeh started dating shortly after their first meeting at the Vancouver bar. Although he was contemplating proposing to her within three months, he eventually ended up taking a little more time to pop the question.

Within a year, the couple tied the knot on October 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. They have been a married couple for nearly four years now. A year before meeting Shay, John called off the engagement with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella.

Advertisement