How Triple H Should Book Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso's Rumored WWE Romance Storyline

Rhea Ripley's lengthy romance with Dominik Mysterio concluded at SummerSlam, where a betrayal from Dirty Don broke Mami's heart. Following Dominik's backstabbing, WWE has been dropping hints of a new romantic angle between Rhea Ripley and Jey Uso. Hence, it will not be surprising if a recently single Mami starts seeing the leader of the Yeet movement on TV.

Ripley is presently busy getting her revenge on Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. She has teamed up with Judgement Day member and Terror Twin, Damian Priest. They will settle their differences at Bash in Berlin.

When they sort out their issues in Germany, WWE must proceed with the Rhea and Jey romantic storyline. The first move would be to separate the Terror Twins, who are currently booked like siblings.

Damian Priest has proved the strength of his character with his recent World Heavyweight Championship reign. Hence, it is time for him to move away from Rhea Ripley and the Judgment Day storyline. Given his talent, Priest must have his solo babyface run, which can make him a world title contender once again.

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Possibly Going After WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ripley gets attacked by Liv Morgan and the Judgement Day clan on Monday Night RAW. Instead of Damian Priest, it is Jey Uso who comes to her rescue, trying to earn Mami's trust.

Advertisement

An adamant Rhea Ripley, however, refuses to take help from the former member of The Usos. With no Damian by her side, she wants to fight her battle alone, but the number game is too strong on Liv Morgan's side.

Over the next few weeks, the Yeet man attempts to meddle with Rhea in different ways. He buys her flowers, sings her favorite metal music, and even offers to cook her favorite Australian cuisine, but Ripley is not impressed by any of those moves. On an episode of the red brand, she has had enough.

Rhea lashes out at Jey Uso, warning him to stay away from her, saying she is The Eradicator and she has what it takes to eradicate Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of the Judgement Day. The rift between them suggests a romance between them is not feasible.

A big World Women's Championship match is set between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at the Survivor Series in a No DQ match. With Dominik by her side, Morgan has the advantage. Defying the number game and all the odds, Rhea is close to victory, but Dom shows his dirty way to cost Ripley the title, similar to how he did at SummerSlam.

Advertisement

A furious Rhea fails to contain herself the next night. She assaults Liv Morgan the next night after the Survivor Series, sending her to the nearest medical facility. Mami is desperately trying to find Dominik Mysterio backstage, but he whips her back from behind with a kendo stick, suggesting WWE might start normalizing intergender violence once again.

Dirty Dom drags a worn-out and injured Rhea Ripley to the ring, saying, " You are not my Mami anymore. I have someone who calls me Papi, and this is how I show my authority."

Seeing the brutal assault on Rhea, that too from a man, Jey Uso couldn't care less if Rhea Ripley hates him. The Yeet Man storms to the ring to save Rhea Ripley from Dirty Dominik Mysterio. As soon as his music hits, Dominik acts like he has seen a ghost.

Jey unloads on Dominik with vicious punches, and then a Superkick drops him on the floor while Rhea Ripley is barely conscious. Finding a kendo stick, Jey takes Dominik's jacket off and whips his bare back the way he punishes Rhea. The former Bloodline member executes a Frog Splash, sending Dominik through the announce table and making him pay for his actions.

Advertisement

Rhea witnesses how Jey annihilates her former lover. Without saying a word, Jey Uso looks at Rhea and tries to leave the ring. However, Rhea gently holds his hand and stops him. They make intense eye contact and proceed to kiss each other, officially embarking on their romantic journey.