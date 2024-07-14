How Was Rhea Ripley's Return to Monday Night RAW Kept Secret by WWE? Here's the Backstage Report

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio’s blossoming love couldn’t reach its pinnacle on the last episode of Monday Night RAW, as Mami Rhea Ripley finally returned to WWE. Ripley had come back from her four-month hiatus after suffering a shoulder injury, all thanks to Liv Morgan’s backstage attack right after WrestleMania 41.

Although there was a report on Rhea Ripley’s possible return a night before , it wasn’t confirmed. Moreover, WWE made all efforts to keep Mami’s return a top-notch secret, as even the staff wasn’t given a hint of it before it actually happened.

How did WWE keep Ripley’s return a secret?

According to a report by PWInsider Elite, Ripley’s return was not just a shock for the fans but also for the backstage WWE staff. As per the report, she was kept hidden from the rest of the WWE roster throughout the show and was brought to the gorilla seconds before her music was about to start.

Moreover, some talent even said that the company privately flew Rhea to the event in Ottawa, Canada, on the company's corporate jet to avoid being spotted by the fans at the city’s airport. This is also said to be done with CM Punk by WWE for his surprising appearance at Money In The Bank PLE.

While she was on sabbatical, Rhea Ripley was not just recuperating from her injury; she also had a big event in her personal life. She married her long-time fiancee and AEW star, Buddy Mathews, in a private ceremony on June 23, 2024.

What is Ripley’s next move?

In the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley is expected to confront Liv Morgan for first injuring her and then for trying to lure Dominik Mysterio away from her. In the last few weeks, Morgan has also kind of intruded into the affairs of the Judgement Day faction but has also tried to create a rift between the two.

Ripley is highly expected to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam 2024. And at the marquee event, Dominik Mysterio’s turn on Rhea Ripley can also be seen. That might also see Liv Morgan replacing Ripley in the Judgment Day as Ripley has reportedly turned face.

Rhea’s stocks in WWE significantly increased in the last one and a half years, as playing heel worked in her favor. She not only won the title at WrestleMania 39 but also surprisingly defended it at WrestleMania 40. Now, Mami will be on a mission to snatch back her title from Liv Morgan.