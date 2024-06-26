How WWE Snuck Jacob Fatu Under The Ring On SmackDown Ahead Of His Surprise Debut

Jacob Fatu’s WWE debut as the third newest member of Bloodline 2.0 was a huge hit on WWE SmackDown last week. The 32-year-old former MLW Champion had a scintillating entry from under the ring, as he went on to thrash Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in one go.

Fans on social media shared their opinion on how they were awe-struck by Fatu’s debut last week, which many hailed as one of the best debuts in recent times. Now, there is another video posted on social media by a user, who shows how the WWE brought in Fatu right before the main event match, and got him snuck under the ring.

Fan shares video of WWE officials secretly bringing Jacob Fatu

The user who goes by the name ‘BrockLesnarguy’ on micro-blogging website X, records the whole thing, and puts it on social media. In the clip, 4-6 WWE officials could be seen surrounding a person who has his face covered by a black cloth.

The man is probably Jacob Fatu, who was then slid under the ring, as Cody Rhodes prepares to wait for Solo Sikoa’s entry. The user then pins the camera on himself, and says that this is how WWE played out the surprising debut of superstars. He said that this is probably how WWE managed the surprising appearance of The Undertaker back in those days.

Speaking of the man, who just walked down the ramp, he probably hints that this wasn’t one of the Bloodline members. “It probably wasn’t one of the bloodline members”, this clearly meant that a new superstar was on his way to the debut, and Cody Rhodes knew about it.

Neitizens call out for leaking this video

While the fan who uploaded the video thought that he had done a cool thing, other WWE fans in his comments section called him out for breaking the kayfabe. One user wrote, “Revealing this is wack. Ya’ll do anything for views and clicks.” Another said, “I hate video like this, y’all never want kayfabe to come back huh?!” A third wrote, “I miss kayfabe. I miss wrestling before social media.”

A fourth said, “Dang it just ruined it for me ??????? I had thought he ended up coming from the crowd.” Another said, “I know it’s not a big deal but revealing this is annoying.”

While the views might be different, what remains unchanged is Fatu’s phenomenal debut and how that has brought the WWE Universe excited for this week’s episode of SmackDown.