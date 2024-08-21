Huge Update on John Cena’s WWE Career After Retirement in 2025

John Cena has firmly planned to hang up his boots in December 2025. According to Cena, that would be the last time his fans see him in wrestling gear. But what after that? Will Cena be gone forever, or will he make sporadic appearances in WWE?

According to a new report, Cena has signed a new contract with WWE that will keep him in the company for the “long term.” "Even after 2025, I've already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future,” Cena said at the Club Shay Shay weekly podcast.

Cena had earlier said he might fully retire from in-ring wrestling by December 2025, but he would be associated with WWE in any other form. But that wasn’t on paper. Now that Cena has spoken about it, he has already signed a written contract extension that allows him to make appearances in WWE even after his retirement.

However, the 16-time WWE Champion is specific about his retirement. He recently said no check writer has enough money to change his mind about WWE retirement . "There isn't a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December. I don't want to continue for ego or financial gain,” Cena told Liam Crowley of ComicBook.

He said that December 2025 would be when kids would show their father about Cody Rhodes while fathers would tell their children about John Cena.

“Grandparents could be like, 'I didn't know about wrestling, and my son dragged me here.' That son now has a son and daughter of their own, and they like John Cena, and now their kid likes Cody Rhodes,” he said.

Cena is also rumored to be going for the WWE Championship for the 17th time. He is currently tied with Ric Flair’s record of 16 WWE title wins, and it is expected that the Cenation leader would go for the title win for the final time.

Cena recently also said that he has locked in 36 dates for WWE matches next year and will start his retirement tour from Royal Rumble 2025. WrestleMania 41 at Las Vegas would also be Cena’s last grant event.

Similarly, WWE fans expressed their desire to see Cena go one-on-one with his arch-rival Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. But for now, that match isn’t locked, as Orton himself said when he talked about it to Cena; he said that it won’t be possible unless the WWE creatives want it.

