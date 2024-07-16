Huge Update on Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan Clash At WWE SummerSlam 2024: Report

WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan might be headed for trouble at SummerSlam 2024. Morgan’s merriment might be on the edge of getting over, as Rhea Ripley is all set to clash against her at SummerSlam 2024.

According to a new update by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, Rhea Ripley will clash with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024. “Rhea Ripley, I was pretty much told that the match [with Liv Morgan] is official,” Meltzer said at the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR).

Rhea Ripley to confront Liv Morgan at Monday Night RAW tonight

‘Mami’ Rhea Ripley is all set to confront Morgan on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. She had accosted Dominik Mysterio last week, right when he was getting close to Liv Morgan in the final moments of RAW.

It was said that WWE had kept Rhea Ripley’s return a top-notch secret from the backstage staff, by bringing her to the gorilla position only seconds before he music hit. It was also said that WWE got Ripley privately flown down to Ottawa, Canada for RAW.

So, when Ripley made her return and walked down the ramp, Dominik was left gob-smacked while Morgan ran for her life. Later, Dominik was seen trying to explain to Ripley, while ‘Mami’ just walked back to backstage.

Also Read: 3 Signs Liv Morgan Might Be Replacing Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day

Will Rhea Ripley reclaim her title from Liv Morgan?

Advertisement

The big question is, will Rhea Ripley be able to snatch back her WWE title from Liv Morgan which she had never lost in the first place? Though Ripley looks strong contender to win the title back, at SummerSlam Liv Morgan might have an edge over her.

At present, Morgan not only has a slight soft corner from Dominik Mysterio, but she has support from The Judgement Day faction, of which Ripley was a part. Since Ripley has turned face, there are negligible chances of her joining the group. So, at SummerSlam Liv Morgan might have an outside chance of victory against Rhea Ripley.

As of ‘Mami’, she had successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41, but a week later had to relinquish it. Liv Morgan had brutally attacked Riplet at WWE backstage, a night after WrestleMania 40, which led to Ripley sustaining a shoulder injury.

In Ripley’s absence, it was Becky Lynch who first won the title, but days later she lost it to Liv Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament. And from there started the real game of Liv Morgan who started her advances towards Dominik Mysterio. It would be interesting to see how Morgan counters Rhea Ripley’s attack on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dominik Mysterio Breaks Silence On Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan Situation With Infamous Bill Clinton Reference