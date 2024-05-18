Huge Update On The Rock vs Cody Rhodes Potential Match at SummerSlam 2024; Find Out

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson left WWE after WrestleMania 40, he made a promise to Cody Rhodes. The Final Boss said that when he comes back, he is certainly going to settle his scores with The American Nightmare.

This led the fans to think that The Rock might return, probably by SummerSlam 2024, to take on Rhodes. However, there is a big update on this match.

According to an update by Pro Wrestling Finesse, The Rock vs Cody Rhodes won’t happen at WWE SummerSlam which is slated to occur on August 3, 2024. The reason being that The Rock would be busy with his Hollywood project, The Smashing Machine, for which he has been training vigorously these days.

This means that either The Rock will mark his presence at Survivor Series later this year, initiating a storyline against Cody, or he will make an appearance next year, weeks before WrestleMania 41.



Who will be Cody Rhodes’ opponent at SummerSlam?

Since The Rock is not expected to return by SummerSlam, questions are over who will be his opponent in the tournament. He has beaten AJ Styles at WWE Backlash in France, and he is highly expected to triumph over Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

So, we might either see a return of Roman Reigns challenging Cody for a rematch at SummerSlam or we might see Randy Orton in a storyline with Rhodes. Roman Reigns’ return is highly expected by SummerSlam, as The Tribal Chief is being direly missed by the fans.



Roman Reigns’ storyline with new Bloodline

When Roman Reigns returns, he might be locked into a storyline with the new Bloodline, which Solo Sikoa has taken over, kicking out Jimmy Uso and bringing new additions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa into the group.

A few days ago, reports also emerged that Roman Reigns might realign with Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline to establish his authority once again.

In that case, Randy Orton is the only wrestler currently who could be locked in a storyline with Cody. The two have worked in the past as heels, when Cody was working as a cohort of Orton along with Ted DiBiase from 2008–2010. The two share a very good history, and could feature in a decent storyline leading up to SummerSlam 2024.

