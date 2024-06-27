Huge Update on The Rock's WWE Return This Friday On SmackDown; Check Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson might make a return to WWE SmackDown this Friday. One doesn’t know how much substance is in this news, but the wrestling enthusiasts are excited about it. The Final Boss’s return to WWE was teased by Xera news on X, a very credible source on news about WWE.

It wrote, “Don't miss the acknowledgement ceremony on friday im hearing it might be rather electrifying.” This sent the social media users suspecting whether The Rock is making a return to WWE after WrestleMania 40.

It is rather mystifying as The Rock is currently shooting for his upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, based on the life of Mark Kerr . So, how The Great One makes a return, or will it be just a one-night appearance, that’s a question.

Fans React To The Rock’s Rumored Return

Fans weighed in on The Final Boss’s return to WWE this Friday. One user said, “The rocks music hitting this Friday is gonna cause me to destroy my vocal cords.” A second wrote, “THE F*CK*NG ROCK IS BACK NO WAY OH MY FUCKING GOD FINAL BOSS VS CODY AT SUMMERSLAM WE UP.” A third said, “bro I swear u better not get my hopes up or im gunna crash out. Theres no way he returns right?”

Advertisement

In fact, the fans on social media were more hinting towards Jimmy Uso’s return to WWE this Friday. The other half of The Uso hasn’t been seen around, since he has been attacked by Tama Tonga and was thrown out of Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. One user said, “Maybe the Rock shows up or Jimmy Uso or maybe both of them show up.” Another said, “lol nothing big is happening. Rock is hurt. Roman isn’t returning anytime soon. Maybe Jimmy.”

Also Read: When The Rock And Vince McMahon's Secret Meeting To 'Squash The Beef' Almost Ended Badly

Whom does The Rock face upon his return?

When The Final Boss left, he teased a match against Cody Rhodes. However, this fall was set to take place at WrestleMania 41 at the main event. There were reports that the WWE creative team would be sitting with The Rock and Brian Gewirtz to chalk out a plan of his return and possible final match.

Advertisement

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any circumstance of The Rock making a return. Roman Reigns might be around SummerSlam or come at the pay-per-view in August to exact revenge against Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline.