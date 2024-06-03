Huge Update on When Roman Reigns Could Make WWE Return Amid Post WrestleMania Hiatus

Roman Reigns had the WWE landscape under siege for nearly four years until he was dethroned by Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The Tribal Chief has been absent since that fateful night.

However, a few months after his absence, a possible return date for him has been revealed.

When can Roman Reigns possibly return?

The WWE Universe has been constantly chanting ‘We Want Roman’ each week on WWE TV. Since WrestleMania 40, they have been speculating possible timelines for The Head of the Table’s grand comeback.

According to a new update by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio,

Roman Reigns & his WiseMan Paul Heyman have turned from heel to baby faces. His belief is WWE is setting up for Reigns to mark his return. Furthermore, Meltzer predicted the July timeline for his resurgence, right before the Big 4 PLE, WWE SummerSlam.

Where has Roman Reigns been amidst a WWE hiatus?

Following the end of his 1,316 Day reign as the Undisputed WWE champion, Roman Reigns took an extended hiatus.

Most, recently, The Tribal Chief was also spotted in an intense workout video with Bodybuilder, .

How has Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction changed since his absence?

In the events of Roman Reigns’ absence, his Enforcer, Solo Sikoa stepped up to the leadership of his faction. He made it clear that Reigns elected him as the interim leader of The Bloodline with his reign beginning on SmackDown after WrestleMania 40.

Since then, Solo Sikoa has made evident changes to the stable. In his first act, he exiled Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Following that, Solo added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the family.



Moreover, Paul Heyman has evidently looked terrified with The New Bloodline and their antics. This even led to him labeling them as ‘criminals’ added by Solo Sikoa.

Therefore, if Roman Reigns does make his return around the aforementioned timeline, it would surely be a thunderous ovation by the WWE Universe. But more interestingly, it would be interesting to witness The Bloodline dynamics following the re-emergence of its rightful leader.

