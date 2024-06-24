Hugh Grant Thinks Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce is Gigantic

Travis Kelce got a strange remark from Hugh Grant at Wembley Stadium. The Chiefs’ tight end interacted with the actor during Taylor Swift’s concert. Grant was among the 90,000 fans at Wembley on Saturday, June 22.

Travis Kelce flew down to London from France with Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, and Ed Kelce. He was spotted with Swift’s dad on the first of the three nights. Many celebrities like Tom Cruise, Prince William, and Mila Kunis attended Taylor Swift’s concert.

Hugh Grant praises Taylor Swift’s gigantic boyfriend Travis Kelce

Grant showed his love for Swift by vibing to her melodies at Wembley. He took it to X, formerly Twitter, to appreciate the pop icon and her beau. “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show,” he wrote.

Grant was also impressed by Swift’s amazing and hospitable team. The Four Weddings and a Funeral fame actor went on to call Travis Kelce gigantic. He thanked the whole crew on behalf of his wife and kid.

Fans rushed to the comment section with their opinions. A user joked that Kelce should add Hugh Grant x1 to his bio. Some laughed off the Chiefs’ TE getting called gigantic. A few asked him to collaborate with the pop icon.

Travis Kelce shares the stage with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first stage appearance on the final Wembley night. The power couple had prepared an act for their fans. They sent the 90,000 fans into a frenzy with their performance.

The 3x Super Bowl champion took the stage during a transition skit. Kelce donned a black suit and hat during the I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance. Swift pretended to faint before Travis carried her to the center of the stage.

It seems the couple is making their long-term plans clear. They are speculated to announce their engagement soon. Swift recently posted her first picture with Kelce on her social media.