Hugh Jackman Says Go to NFL Games With Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Only ‘If You Ever Really Want to Feel Not Great About Your Career’

Hugh Jackman is eager to fill any empty seats in Taylor Swift's NFL football suite. The Deadpool and Wolverine actor recently described his experience last October at a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer for Travis Kelce, which included Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Sabrina Carpenter, and others.

"If you ever really want to feel not great about your career," Hugh told People in an interview with Ryan on July 22. "Go to a game with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively." Then you'll be 'Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and others' at the game."

And while the Deadpool actor and The Greatest Showman star believe their appearance at a Chiefs game last season was forgettable, it was one of Taylor’s most iconic moments of the year and also for her fans.

Taylor Swift used to make appearance in NFL games

Taylor wowed the internet with her first appearance at a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 last year, and she packed her stadium suite to welcome her boyfriend to New York when his club met the New York Jets the following week.

Taylor attended the October 1 game with an evergreen group of friends, including Ryan, Blake, Hugh, and Sabrina. Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes from Queer Eye were all seen in the room that day, as were Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift.

Of course, Taylor went to 13 NFL games last season, and her special guests were as amazing as The Beatles' Paul McCartney himself when the Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers in the February Super Bowl. Overall, Taylor's attendance at games increased NFL viewership to new levels and is expected to have produced more than $330 million for the league last season, according to NPR.

Advertisement

Taylor also learned that her presence at games was not well received by everyone, but she has learned to ignore the criticism.

Deadpool and The Wolverine to be a great success for Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy accomplished the impossible with Deadpool and Wolverine. The buzz and stakes couldn't be higher, as the three, together with the authors, outperform every imagined expectation.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters at a critical juncture in Marvel's history. Except for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio has primarily oversaturated its slate with underwhelming movies centered on tertiary characters since Avengers: Endgame.

The MCU required some heavy guns to right the ship, including star power, flagship heroes, warm-hug nostalgia, and an epic edge-of-your-seat plot. That is just what Reynolds, Jackman, and co. provided.

Hugh Jackman's portrayal of Wolverine captivated the globe over 25 years ago, and fans have waited just as long to see him in a yellow costume. Many fans of both Wolverine and Deadpool have waited even longer for the duo to link up onscreen, and not in the ridiculous mouth-sewn-shut manner shown in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Advertisement

Add in Reynolds and Jackman's tight connection since their first film together, and the unmatched anticipation for Deadpool & Wolverine becomes even stronger.

From beginning to end, the fourth wall is demolished rather than shattered. The Deadpool & Wolverine writing crew, which included Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy, as well as some Reynolds ad-libs, outdid themselves with several laugh-out-loud lines and situations. Nothing was off limits, from Disney and Fox's financial operations to the personal lives of the film's performers.

Also Read: Deadpool And Wolverine India Box Office Preview: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds film run time, screen count, and opening day