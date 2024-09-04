Hulk Hogan Angers WWE Fans With Chris Benoit Comparison While Asking for Forgiveness Over Racist Past

Hulk Hogan might have angered the WWE fans big time. The 71-year-old legend has compared the suicide of former WWE superstar Chris Benoit with his own past racist mistakes. While speaking to Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Hogan went a step further labeling the WWE fans as forgiving saying that they have forgiven Chris Benoit for what he did, and then spoke about his own mistakes.

“If Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him, they are forgiving. I've made some major mistakes in my personal life, and they are very forgiving,” Hogan said. One doesn’t know why Hogan feels that the WWE fans love Chris Benoit after what he did in 2007. The fans on X were irate with Hogan’s such loose talk and they negated what he said, along with calling him out for his racist comments he has made in the past.

One user wrote, “Who the fuck loves Chris Benoit.” Another said, “I don’t really forgive racists, sorry…not sorry.” A third wrote, “We don’t forgive White Supremacists and murderers.” A fourth said, “Who forgave him @HulkHogan ? I don't know any fan who has..”

Another one said, “Only an extremely narrow fringe of pro wrestling fans still love Chris Benoit after what he did.” Every WWE fan in the comment section berated Hogan for being absolutely insane for saying that the fans loved him for what he did.

For the unversed, the Chris Benoit tragedy was a suicide and double murder on the June 22-23, 2007. Benoit was accused of first killing his wife, Nancy and seven-year-old kid Daniel on June 22, and the next day he hung himself in his weight room on the lat pulldown machine. Benoit had also placed Bibles near the bodies of his wife, and son.

Hulk Hogan claimed that the WWE fans have forgiven him for his harrowing act and instead they love him today. This is not true in any sense.

As for his own racist past, Hogan has been called out for demeaning marks against a particular section of people. In 2015, he was fired by the WWE, after his tapes which were recorded in 2007 emerged, in which he was ranting about his daughter sleeping with a black man and using the “N” word to embellish his point of view.

Hogan however had apologized for his comments, and in 2018 was reinstated by WWE. But a few days back, he once again made a racist remark at US Presidential nominee Kamala Harris while speaking at the Republican National Convention not only passed racist remarks but also body-shamed her.

He said, "Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala? Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?" Hogan however, thinks that the WWE Universe is all forgiving and will let go of all these comments. But it doesn’t seem that he has any well-wisher on his side now.