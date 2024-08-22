Hulk Hogan Biopic Starring Chris Hemsworth Gets Scrapped Amid His Racist Remark Controversy: Reports

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is truly a larger-than-life character. He was crowned the first mega-star in the professional wrestling industry and played a vital role in transitioning from a regional phenomenon to a billion-dollar industry.

His story is the perfect script for a blockbuster movie, and the dream came to life when a film was announced on the life of Hulk Hogan. It was also reported that the role was offered to Chris Hemsworth, who is famous for playing Marvel's Thor on the big screen.

Unfortunately, the Hulk Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth is now not happening, and prolonged plans for the project are now put on hold. The director who was supposed to direct the film, Todd Phillips, revealed the same in a recent interview.

Ahead of his massive project Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips gave an interview to Variety, where he was asked about the Hogan biopic, to which he responded, "I love what we were trying to do, but that's not going to come together for me."

Although Chris Hemsworth was putting some muscle on him to portray Hulk Hogan and was training hard, he also hinted at the uncertainty about the project last year. While chitchatting with Chris Van Vliet, Hemsworth shared that he is unaware of what is happening behind the scenes.

Chris stated that the story is concrete and that he would love to tell it on the big screen. The actor added that he knows the director, Todd Philips, is busy with his Joker project and is deeply invested in it, but "fingers crossed."

The Hulk Hogan biopic was to be produced by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, and the project's co-writers were Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, and John Pollono.

Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan's relationship with fans has been a rollercoaster ride. He got himself canceled multiple times for making racist comments. Recently, he got into trouble and is getting hate for making a racist comment about U.S. presidential nominee Kamala Harris's heritage. Kamala Harris has an Indian and Jamaican ancestral background.

This is not the first time Hogan got dragged for racist comments. A clip of Hulk Hogan resurfaced on the internet in 2015, from 2008, where Hulkster was talking to his son Nick, who was serving jail time after crashing a car.

In the audio clip, Hulk Hogan can be seen making racist comments and saying slurs, including the N-word. He then shared his anxiety that, as a result of 'Karma," he would reincarnate as a black person.

After the audio clip went viral, he was released from his WWE contract, and fans canceled him. Some more clips went viral of Hulk Hogan for his racist remarks. To this day, he gets bashed for being racist.

Do you think Hulk Hogan's controversial past could have impacted the project and caused sponsors to pull out? What's your reaction to Hulk Hogan's biopic going on hold? Comment.

