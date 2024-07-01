Hulk Hogan Calls This WWE Superstar as the Next Big Thing; 'He's On to Greatness'

WWE legend Hulk Hogan knows wrestling inside out. Having spent more than three decades inside the squared circle, the wrestling legend has the potential to sniff out the best talent amidst the lost. And so, Hogan has placed his bet on the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Cody Rhodes.

A few days back, Hulk Hogan had claimed Bron Breakker as the next Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin. Hogan has now named The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes an exceptional talent.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Cody Rhodes?

In a conversation with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Hogan revealed that he sees the next big superstar in Cody Rhodes. He said that Rhodes has been on a level of his own.

"I think Cody has worked real, real hard to carve a niche out for himself. I think he deserves to be exactly where he's at. He's cool, calm, and collected, very methodical, and I think he's got some serious, serious longevity,” Wrestling Inc quoted Hogan.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Cody has done some really good stuff out there. Along with Rhodes, Hogan also had words of praise for Seth Rollins. He stated that the two have been doing some really good stuff and can raise the bar for the whole of WWE.

Cody Rhodes’ glorious 2 year run with WWE

The last two years have been nothing short of a spectacle for Cody Rhodes. Having quit the WWE in 2016 after being disgruntled, Cody left to find an identity for himself. He worked at Independent wrestling promotions for two years, and in 2019, he started a wrestling promotion, AEW, with Tony Khan.

However, he allegedly developed some differences with Khan, and after that, he left AEW and marked his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to win the Royal Rumble twice in 2023 and 2024 and has headlined two WrestleManias (39 and 40) against Roman Reigns.

What he has achieved in the last two years is something no other superstar has been able to do in decades. At WrestleMania 40, Cody finally won the WWE Championship against Roman Reigns, and since then has defended the title thrice at pay-per-views.

