Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Loved His TNA Run; Credits Dixie Carter

Hulk Hogan is a wrestling figure who has wrestled under different wrestling promotions, ranging from New Japan Pro Wrestling to the WWE and WCW. But Hogan rarely speaks well about the owners of any of these promotions.

However, the wrestling legend speaks highly of his run at TNA (now Impact Wrestling) under the then President Dixie Carter. Hogan had a fruitful tenure with TNA from 2009-2013 when he was involved in the creative process with Eric Bishoff and Dixie Carter. He remembers his association with Carter because of the way she treated him.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Dixie Carter?

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet for his podcast, Hogan was asked his favorite par on his TNA run. Without any hesitation, Hogan said that Dixie Carter’s conduct towards him, and her going all out to pay him even when he was out due to injury, was something that stood out.

“This is a self-serving answer. Because how kind Dixie Carter was to me. From the moment I walked in there I was getting cut on. Surgery after surgery. I didn’t expect her to pay me when I was out. Like I was out for hip replacement. I would be out for two and half months and she would still pay me each week,” Hogan said.

He continues, “It was just amazing how consistent and kind she was. That was the thing that stood out while I was working with her. A lot of people knocked her because she didn't know the wrestling business. All I know is how she treated people and how she treated me. It was the thing that stands out, revealing the kind of person Dixie Carter was.”

Advertisement

Hulk Hogan parted ways with TNA in 2013, as he was dealing with several injuries, and his age also had put certain restrictions on him. But he still remembers Dixie Carter for her kindness towards him.

Hulk Hogan also had signed with TNA in 2003 but didn’t appear in any show, as he had to undergo hip surgery. Then from 2005-2007, he had his third stint with WWE, and he signed with TNA in 2009.

Hogan’s return to WWE from WCW

The wrestling giant started wrestling for WWE (then WWF) in 1983 and spent a decade under the Stamford-based promotion until 1993. He quit the WWE then to pursue his Hollywood career, but soon joined WWE’s rival, WCW where he had a memorable stint as a heel.

With Eric Bishoff taking over as Senior Vice President in 1996 and starting Monday Night Wars, Hogan being part of the NwO faction had a great run. However, when the company’s revenue went down by 1999 and by 2001, it closed off, and Hogan returned to WWE in 2002. He stayed for 1 year before he signed with TNA.

