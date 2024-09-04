Hulk Hogan Gets Trolled by WWE Fans for Telling Logan Paul He Should Save Roman Reigns From Bloodline To Turn Babyface

WWE legend Hulk Hogan thinks Logan Paul, who is one of the biggest heels in WWE in the recent past, can turn into a top babyface within no time if he does a spectacular thing. And what’s that? According to Hogan, the idea for Paul would be to save Roman Reigns from the Bloodline attack, and that would reinstall him as one of the top babyfaces in the company.

Hogan made this revelation while talking to Paul at his IMPAULSIVE podcast yesterday. “You're a really good heel naturally, and what is so cool, you're gonna make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you on because the more hate you get, you're gonna be an awesome baby face,” Hogan said.

The WWE Hall of Famer then pitched the idea of what if Roman Reigns returns and the Bloodline attacks him, and then all of a sudden Logan Paul’s music hits and he comes to save the original Tribal Chief, turning instantly into one of the biggest babyfaces. “That would be Hulk Hogan personified,” the 71-year-old said.

While Hogan might think of this as a mind-blowing idea, the WWE fans were quick to shun it, and they instead started trolling him for losing his mind. The reason being, Logan Paul has been one of the top heels in the WWE right now, and the fans have even accepted him in that role. A babyface turn for Paul would not just be suicide for his WWE character, which is awesome right now, but it would be one of the worst decisions by WWE.

Reacting to Hogan’s so-called amazing idea, one fan wrote, “Hulk Hogan has lost it ???? CTE confirmed.” Another said, “Thank God Hogan doesn’t have ANY creative influence in WWE because, boyy...” A third said, “Logan is literally one of the most natural heels in wrestling history, lol.”

One user even trolled Hogan for his poor run with TNA. He mentioned, "Hulk Hogan after booking TNA into complete irrelevance." Another said, “Dude doesn’t realize it was Roman’s booking people didn’t like, then we loved his heel run. And unlike Roman, nobody likes Logan irl so he won’t be cheered regardless.”

The fans on X do make sense when they say that making Logan Paul babyface won’t do WWE any good as he has been one of the top heels of the company. He had a phenomenal run as United States Champion in the heel character. In short, the WWE Universe loves to hate him.

His heelface worked wonderfully when he collided with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament in May 2024. Paul won the US Championship at Crown Jewel in 2023 and went on to retain it for the next nine months, even defending it against the likes of Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40. He recently lost the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024. So, as far as his heel face is concerned, it’s rocking big time, and any change in this character would be a monumental suicide.