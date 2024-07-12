Hulk Hogan Left Confused by Adam Copeland’s Unnecessary High-Risk Move at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW star Adam Copeland, AKA Edge, left WWE in September 2023 and joined the Jacksonville-based promotion. Being a household name in the wrestling industry, Copeland’s AEW debut was met with a massive pop from wrestling fans.

However, the 50-year-old legend suffered a major setback after his match at AEW Double or Nothing earlier in May.

During his barbed wire steel cage match against Malakai Black, Copeland made a dangerous jump from the top of the cage, ending up injuring himself gravely.

With Copeland on the shelf, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has raised concerns about the wisdom of taking such high risks at this juncture in the Rated R Superstar’s legendary career.

Hulk Hogan baffled by Adam Copeland’s high-risk move at AEW Double or Nothing

After Adam Copeland dove off the top of the cage, he was visibly favoring his leg. However, being the consummate professional that he is, Copeland finished the match, retaining his AEW TNT Championship.

Despite winning the match, Copeland was forced to relinquish his title, as he announced that he fractured his tibia as a result of the hard landing from the fall.

Copeland revealed that he’d have to undergo surgery; therefore, his return timeline was uncertain. Reacting to Copeland’s risky move, WWE legend Hulk Hogan questioned the 11-time WWE Champion’s prudence in continuing to take high risks at this point in his career.

While speaking on The Outbound Life, Hulk Hogan suggested that Adam Copeland doesn’t need to engage in high-risk moves in his career, as he is already an accomplished star.

Hogan said on The Outbound Life: “I watched Edge [Copeland] jump off the cage the other night. I haven’t talked to him yet, but trained professional. Twilight of his career. Jumps off the top. Please explain that to me. He’s over.”

Furthermore, Hogan relayed that he was going to speak with Copeland regarding his decision to take such a step. He went on to say, “I just want to know, ‘Please explain that to me. You’re over like a son of a gun. You didn’t need to do that.”

Come to think of it, Hogan does make a valid point. Adam Copeland is recognized as a revered star in the wrestling business. However, in Copeland’s defense, he was only showing dedication towards pro wrestling despite being someone who doesn’t need to pull off such maneuvers.

All in all, Hulk Hogan is speaking from wisdom. And given that he spent over three decades in the business, Hogan has a deeper understanding of the business.

Hulk Hogan won his first WWE tag team championship with Edge

Despite having won several championships under his belt, Hulk Hogan had never won tag team gold until 2002.

Hogan formed a unique tag team with Edge and challenged Chuck and Billy for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Hogan won the Tag Team Championship for the first and only time when he and Edge defeated Chuck and Billy in July 2002.

But, this reign was short-lived as Edge and Hogan dropped the titles to The Un-Americans at the 2002 Vengeance pay-per-view.