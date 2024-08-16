Hulk Hogan Names 3 WWE Superstars 'He'd Love To Work With'

Hulk Hogan is 71 years old but still has a lot of fire left in his belly. If given to return, the Hulkster won’t give a second thought to it. And more than that, he even has three wrestlers in his mind whom he would like to face.

While talking to Bill Apter at Sportskeeda, Hulk Hogan said that he would be interested in locking horns with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. "If Roman Reigns was a babyface, ... I'd love to work with Roman," Hogan said. "And my other two guys would be Seth [Rollins] and CM Punk. I think we'd do some crazy business,” Sportskeeda quoted Hulk Hogan.

Hogan said that he would like to face all three wrestlers in his “Hollywood” Hulk persona, meaning he would be the heel in the scenario. It was also surprising that Hogan didn’t name Cody Rhodes among the wrestlers he would like to face, as he recently stated that The American Nightmare can raise the bar for the entire company.

“He's doing a great job up there, and I've seen some really good stuff with him and Seth [Rollins], some believable stuff, and it looks like he's on to greatness. I think he could raise the bar for the whole WWE,” Wrestling Inc quoted Hogan.

Be that as it may. Hogan is not returning to WWE anyway now. He retired from the company in 2012, and even before that, he had limited his WWE appearances. After 2003, he kept switching between WWE, TNA. But Vince McMahon always kept Hogan close to him.

Advertisement

And why should he not? He is one of the rare WWE veterans who planted the seeds of WWE and made it what it is today. Hogan, however, parted ways with WWE in 1994 when he jumped ship to Ted Turner’s WCW.

Hogan created waves in WCW as a heel FROM 1996 till 2000. His nWo faction, was a huge success. But the promotion started running out of business in 2000, and by 2001, it shut down. He then returned to WWE in 2002, and faced The Rock at WrestleMania 18. He also crossed paths with The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar in his second stint. However, his recurrent back problem started hindering his wrestling, and he became more of a part-time wrestler.

Hogan these days is busy campaigning for Donald Trump, as he bats for Trump to become the next President of the United States. Let's see how far Hogan succeeds.

Read More: Why Does Hulk Hogan Think WCW Went Wrong In Using Goldberg?