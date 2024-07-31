Hulk Hogan Reveals He Was Terrified of THIS WWE Hall of Famer Inside the Ring: ‘Used To Puke’

Hulk Hogan has always been a beast inside the ring who had the potential to terrify any wrestler to the core. However, did you know that this great WWE legend was also scared of another big wrestler? Hogan, while speaking in an interview, revealed that he had physical anxiety while confronting one wrestler inside the ring.

And who was it? It was the legendary Andre The Giant. Hogan said that the 7-foot-4-inch tall creature, who would give any wrestler a run for his money, beat him up inside the ring continuously for 8 years.

What did Hulk Hogan say about Andre The Giant?

Hogan confessed how Andre intimidated him inside the ring. The two had a fascinating rivalry for 8 long years in which Andre The Giant won most of the falls. It was the typical hero vs. villain storyline where Andre was the face while Hogan played the heel.

“Andre the Giant beat me up every day for the first eight years. I was so nervous I used to puke on the way to the building. For those first few years of knowing Andre, I was just another kid who didn’t understand this business,” Hogan said while speaking in an interview with The Voice Versus.

Advertisement

Hogan said that his initial years were a harsh learning experience for him, but later his perspective began to shift, and both of them became good friends inside the ring.

“Then, after eight years, we became friends. He even started to like me,” he said.

Also Read: Why Does Hulk Hogan Think WCW Went Wrong In Using Goldberg?

‘Andre Lived in a really cruel world’

While the two were great rivals at the start of their careers, they developed mutual respect for each other. Hogan revealed that he heard people say nasty things about Andre at the airport.

“He lived in a really cruel world. If he walked ahead of me at the airport, I heard people say horrible things and make fun of him,” Hogan said.

He stated that once Andre got along with people, he was very gracious but he certainly didn’t put up with any kind of “bullsh*t”.

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer also disclosed that before their iconic clash at WrestleMania 3, he and Vince McMahon had already planned out the match, but he still didn’t have the guts to say it in front of Andre.

Hogan said that on the day of the match, he sat with Andre for nearly eight hours, asking him to do it. Hogan also said that even though he didn’t like to drink, he did it because Andre asked him to. During the match, Hogan said that Andre asked him to Slam, and he did it as the crowd chanted for him. Hogan won the match, and he credits Andre for it.