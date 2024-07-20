Hulk Hogan Reveals Why He Has Gone Public To Support Donald Trump for US Presidential Election

Hulk Hogan blew the roof at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Thursday as he tore off his vest, his signature WWE style while roaring his support for Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.

He screamed that he wanted “Trumpamania” to run wild on America. He said, "What happened last week when they took a shot at my hero and they tried to kill the next president of the United States? Enough was enough... Let Trumpmania run wild brother, let Trumpmania rule again, let Trumpmania make America great again."

In his speech, he referenced WrestleMania 4 and 5 taking place with Donald Trump, saying he has known Trump for the past 35 years. The 70-year-old WWE veteran also spoke about his famous rivalries with Andre ‘The’ Giant, “Macho Man”, Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior. So, before going on to the stage, Hulk Hogan revealed why he came out in public for the support of Donald Trump.

What did Hulk Hogan say about why he is supporting Donald Trump?

While speaking to Fox News, Hogan said that he couldn’t sit back anymore, especially after former US President Trump survived an assassination attempt, last Saturday in Pennsylvania.

“I got tired of remaining silent. I sat back and watched the borders collapse, I watched the economy collapse, I watched the price of gas, the price of food. Everything just does an upside-down flip,” Wrestlezone quoted Hulk Hogan.

Hogan says Trump getting shot in public brought him out in his support

Hogan further said that the attack on Trump forced him to come out as he couldn’t afford to sit back anymore. “And when they took a shot at my hero, Donald Trump, I realized that I couldn’t be silent anymore. I had to step up. I had to be a real American, just like all these real Americans here and Donald Trump.

He said that he has a voice, and he wants people to know that now is the time not to stay silent but to speak. It was reported that the shooter, Thomas Mathew Crooks, was a registered Republican, while President Biden has said that people shouldn’t make assumptions about the shooter’s motives.

Apart from Hogan, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s wife Linda McMahon and UFC President Dana White also spoke in support of Donald Trump. Trump was the 45th President of United States from 2016-2020. He is staking claim to dethrone Joe Biden as the 47th President of United States.

