Hulk Hogan Targets Iggy Azalea in Controversial Tweet Before Claiming His Account Was Hacked

Hulk Hogan is no stranger to controversies. The 70-year-old WWE Hall of Famer has courted several controversies in his wrestling career. Be it using steroids in the early 1990s, his fights with fellow wrestlers, or even the racism scandal in 2015 that erased him from WWE for a long time, Hogan has been in the news even years after quitting wrestling.

Hogan is once again the center of a controversy where he is accused of making demeaning, below-the-belt comments on Australian rapper and model, Iggy Azalea. Hogan says his account was hacked, and the comments were not made by him. He might be speaking the truth, but then nothing goes into learning what just happened.



What did Hulk Hogan say?

Hogan was promoting his cryptocurrency, $HULK coin, and then randomly started targetting rapper Iggy Azalea. At first, it appeared that he was promoting his own cryptocurrency, but then he took aim at Iggy Azalea, who was then promoting her own brand of crypto coin, $MOTHER.

Hogan’s comments at Azalea included comments like she “s*cked at pumping” and that his crypto had the “real milk”. These tweets were soon deleted, but they became a hot topic on social media.

Still, the fans discussed the tweets, through the screenshots. One deleted tweet from Hogan wrote, “Don't bet against HULKAMANIA $HULK we know who the real #champion is in this game brother!". Another tweet read, “No one can compete against $HULK, not even your mother."

Hogan does damage control

Hogan knew that he had ventured into a danger zone by those tweets. Even though he didn’t make them, the comments coming from his account were enough to embarrass him. He tried to explain side of the story on Instagram, saying that his followers should not take any posts, made from his account seriously.

He goes, “Hello family, I appreciate your love and support always. Please do not take notice on any posts made today. They are not from me and will be promptly removed. Thank you.”

Iggy Azalea Reacts to Hulk Hogan’s posts

Even though Hogan deleted those posts, and claimed they were not made by him, the Australian rapper, Iggy Azalea retorted against Hulk Hogan in a humorous yet wise manner. She trolled Hogan, alongside promoting her $MOTHER bitcoin on X. She wrote, “$MOTHER BURNS @6 PM EST.”