Hulk Hogan vs John Cena at WrestleMania 25 was planned by Vince McMahon Once; Know Why It Didn’t Happen

Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE in 2002 after the shutdown of WCW in 2002 was seen as a smart move by Vince McMahon. The business tycoon knew the selling power of Hogan buried all his past hatchets with Hogan, and brought him on board once again. Hogan had left WWE (then WWF) in 1993, and in 1994 signed with WCW, where he stayed for the next six years.

Vince not only brought Hulk Hogan to face The Rock at WrestleMania 18, but he even had a final match planned for him against WWE legend, John Cena. However, that didn’t happen.

Why was Hulk Hogan vs John Cena shelved?

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, Insight last year, Hogan had said that he desperately wanted to face Cena for his final match but that didn’t happen as he encountered a severe back problem, for which he had to take medical attention.

Hogan goes, “I would have loved to have that last match but now it's completely out of the picture, you know I'm just beat up. I really wanted to have that match. And Vince had me all hooked up with Cena, I said that I would do it,” Hogan said.

He continued, “Vince and I were talking every week all of a sudden on the phone with Vince, I was like 'Oh my God! Oh my back. My back went out when I was talking with Vince on the phone. I had to go right on immediately and get cut on. so that was it for that.”

Ultimately the match was dropped, and John Cena instead faced Big Show and Edge at WrestleMania 25. Hogan’s last WWE match was at SummerSlam against Randy Orton.

After that, Hogan left for Memphis Wrestling in 2007, and then in 2009, he joined TNA where he stayed for four years. In fact, Hogan recently also said that he loved his stint at TNA because the then President Dixie Carter even paid him when he was out due to injury.

Hulk Hogan’s support for Donald Trump as the next US President

Hulk Hogan is ramped up these days, as he goes all out in support of Republican candidate Donald Trump. At the recently concluded Republican National Convention, Hogan showed his support for Trump by tearing off his vest, a style which he displayed in WWE.

Hogan said that he came out in support of Trump in public because he couldn’t sit back when Trump was attacked. While speaking to Fox News, he said that the last few years had been tough, as America faced high inflation under Joe Biden.

