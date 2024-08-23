‘Hulk Hogan Was a Character’: Eric Bishoff Reveals Why WWE Hall of Famer Didn’t Like To Work With a Wrestler in WCW

Hulk Hogan has been a wrestling giant who has locked horns with every superstar ranging from Andre The Giant To Goldberg and The Undertaker inside the ring. However, the WWE Hall of Famer was hesitant to work with a wrestler during his time with WCW.

And who was that? It was Vader, another WWE HOF. This was recently revealed by the then WCW Vice President Eric Bishoff, who said that Hogan, just like many other wrestlers, avoided getting inside the ring with Bishoff. The reason why Bishoff gave this was that Vader was stiff, and he was known to give some real injuries to superstars during matches.

“Hulk Hogan didn’t want to work with Vader because Vader was stiff. Well, are we talking about the guy who broke someone’s back or ruptured Sting’s eardrum? Come on, Vader did work stiff,” ITRWrestling quoted Hogan.

Speaking about Hogan, Bishoff clearly said that he wasn’t one of those high-risk-taking performers like Mick Foley who were ready to take off huge jumps. “Hulk Hogan was a character. He wasn’t Mick Foley who wanted to go jump off of balconies or throw himself off of thumbtacks and end up with 65 stitches in his head. That wasn’t the kind of match he wanted to have,” Bishoff said.

Bishoff stated that Hogan wanted to ensure that when he got inside the ring with superstars, they were those who would complement the kind of match, and he would do the best.

While Hogan might be a star in the wrestling world, in real life, his credibility as a decent human being has been questioned time and again. Over the years, Hulk Hogan has been known to use offensive language, attacking people based on their color and ethnicity.

Recently, Hogan stirred controversy when he made a controversial remark about Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party candidate for President. Hogan who is known to be a Donald Trump supporter in a jovial mood, asked the people if he should perform his signature Leg Drop on Kamala Harris.

"You want me to bodyslam somebody? You want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris? I said do you want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris? You want me to drop the leg on Kamala?"

He didn’t even stop there. Hogan then asked if Harris was a chameleon or Indian before making stereotypical gestures associated with Indigenous Americans. Hogan in fact, has remained in controversies over his racist remarks. He has apologized for it in the past, but it doesn’t seem that he meant what he said.

