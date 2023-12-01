Hulu announces Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift exclusive titled ‘Taylor + Travis’ but fans call it 'cringe'

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are among the most talked about couples on the internet today. The two look serious about each other, the proof being Taylor recently moved in with Travis in his $6 Million mansion in Kansas City.

But is their romance so special that it deserves a web show? Apparently, streaming platform Hulu thinks their romance deserves a web show. Hulu recently released the trailer of the same, and fans are calling it cringe.

Swifties and Travis Kelce fans are unimpressed with the couple's new Hulu show

Good Morning America released the official trailer of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Hulu show, "Taylor + Travis". It's a Hulu-exclusive web show produced by Nightline and ABC News Impact.

The show might be made due to the increasing popularity of the couple. However, they might not have thought that its first glimpse would have such a bad reaction from the fans. Apparently, most Swifties find it nothing but cringe-worthy.

"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship examined in controversial new Hulu show that Swifites call "cringe," tweeted a Swiftie, sharing the mutual comment by Blank Space singer's fans.

"Maybe i'm insane for thinking that hulu making a documentary about taylor swift and travis kelce's four month long relationship is invasive and gross when these are real people not fictional characters in a hallmark romance movie," another tweeted on her X account.

"LEAVE TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ALONE @hulu this is super unprofessional," commented a Swiftie. This fan also thinks it's not professional to make a show on a celebrity romance that isn't even a year long.

"This is so messed up because we all know neither of them agreed to have this #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce #hulu @hulu," tweeted another Swiftie who was unimpressed by this whole show. Whether or not the couple has granted permission still remains a mystery.

The overall reaction is that Swifties are all unhappy. The trailer could not impress the Swifties, and despite their never-ending love for Taylor Swift, they all think it's cringe. What's your take? Do you think Travis and Taylor are taking the too-soon route ?

