‘Hypocrites of the highest order’: Conor McGregor reacts to suspension of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s brother

Conor McGregor is renowned for his trash-talking talent. His feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov and associates is among the greatest rivalries in UFC history. The two lightweight champions, nicknamed "The Notorious" and "The Eagle," faced off at UFC 229.

Recently, the brother of Khabib Nurmagomedov and current Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov was suspended from Bellator, and the athletic commission banned him for six months.

The reason for his suspension is the use of a banned substance before his fight.

Conor McGregor has reacted to Usman Nurmagomedov's suspension, saying, 'I am not one bit surprised upon hearing another of the Nurmagomedov team testing positive for steroids, hypocrites of the highest order.'

McGregor further expressed, 'Steroids are haram. The shame of Allah hangs over the Nurmagomedov clan. Cheaters! Abdulmanap is doing somersaults in the grave.'

According to the California State Athletic Commission, Usman tested positive for a banned substance in the fight against Brent Primus. He has been fined $50,000 and is banned for six months.

"The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately, I did not notify the Athletic Commission in advance.”

Nurmagomedov further expressed, “I would like to note that the California State Athletic Commission conducted its full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes, and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases.”

Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor entered the Octagon in 2021 in the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The notorious one broke his leg during the fight and now he is out of the competition. Now the road to recovery for Conor McGregor is almost complete.

The 155-pound king entered UFC’s anti-drug program and is rumored to make his return to UFC 300 his expected opponent is former Bellator champion and current UFC star Michael Chandler.

