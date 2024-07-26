'I Acknowledge Him As My Maharaja': Jinder Mahal Wins Fans Over With Response To If WWE Dropped The Ball With Him

The former WWE Champion, Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal, recently addressed comments from people saying WWE dropped the ball on him. He cleared the air by disagreeing with the opinion, saying he had a stupendous career in WWE that lasted 12 years.

Taking on Tiktok, The Modern Day Maharaja noted that in his lengthy WWE career, he captured the WWE Championship and won the United States Championship on a big stage like WrestleMania 34. He had a substantial income there, setting a platform for his bright future.

Crediting his WWE tenure, Mahal said that due to his run with the company, he now has financial freedom, and he can do many things today. He received the opportunity to travel the globe and made incredible connections there. Talking about his wrestling future, he said that he would continue to wrestle in the independent circuit.

Additionally, Mahal stated, "So WWE did not drop the ball, I had a great career, a great time, and, yeah, thank you for all the fans tuning in for all these years.”

Wrestling fans loved Jinder Mahal's positive response

Jinder's thoughtful remarks drew high praise from wrestling fans because he is not bitter about his WWE career like numerous former WWE stars.

When the video of the Modern Day Maharaja floated on X (formerly Twitter), many fans poured love for him. One person wrote, "Class act", while another one wrote, "What a class act, I do hope one day he makes it back. Maybe even backstage or some role in NXT".

One fan remarked, "He's not a Ryback type, Respect", referring to the former Intercontinental Champion's habit of constantly bashing WWE following his release. For the mature response, one user talked about acknowledging the Maharaja, saying, " Now I respect him even more, I acknowledge him as my maharaja."

Another fan noted, " Many wrestlers should be like Jinder".

Jinder Mahal was released by WWE in April 2024

Jinder Mahal played a heel for most of his WWE career, especially in the second tenure. However, fans are applauding his mature response in the recent video, and he appears to be a generous person in real life.

Meanwhile, Jinder struggled to find their feet in WWE in recent years. He was officially released by the company on April 19, 2024. It ended his long-term eight-year-long second association with the company. Following his release, he already debuted under his real name in the independent promotion.

