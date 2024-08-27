‘I Act Like I’m 10’: Caitlin Clark’s Heartwarming Confession Goes Viral

Following the Indiana Fever's WNBA victory over the Atlanta Dream on Monday night, Caitlin Clark gave an honest and heartfelt interview. Despite being a rookie, Clark's enormous reputation made her stand out among the 17,608 fans who packed the State Farm Arena to watch the Fever in action.

When asked about her thoughts on the impact she has had on the rapid growth of women's basketball during her post-game press conference, Clark provided a frank response that made it clear she understood the significance of the situation.

Clark said, "I feel like I'm only 22 years old, but I act like I'm 10. So, I don't know. I feel like I'm just a kid who plays basketball and has a lot of fun. And for me, like, coming into these arenas and these environments, I look around, and it's incredible. It really is."

She added, "I don't show up and expect these crowds. Sure, maybe I've gotten a little bit used to it, but for me, that's not something that ever gets old. It’s really cool. Especially as a young girl who grew up going to games—if I had come to a game in a building like this and seen this type of crowd, I think I would have been kind of in heaven."

Despite the Fever being the away team, the game set a record for the largest attendance at a WNBA game in Georgia, illustrating the allure of watching Clark play. Although fans of the Dream were disappointed by their team's 84-79 loss, they at least got to witness Clark put on a truly remarkable show. The rookie sensation finished the game with 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, a block, and 4 three-pointers.

Caitlin Clark has been at the center of attention in women’s basketball for the last few months. Since she began knocking down three-pointers as a freshman at Iowa, the current Indiana Fever star has developed an incredible aura that has attracted everyone—from WNBA rivals on the court to devoted fans who can't wait to watch her play.

Clark has been a prominent figure in women's basketball for years. During her tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2020 to 2024, she was universally recognized as one of the top athletes in the NCAA.

