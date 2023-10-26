‘I ain’t got time for this’: When rookie Deion Sanders brutally blew off New York Giants over psych test

The New York Giants used to have a General Manager a long time ago who was obsessed with getting players tested. George Young, who served as a general manager for the Giants from 1979 to 1997, was famous for adding Wonderlic Test as a part of the Scouting Combine. But that’s not just it.

George Young also included a written test, which was two hours long, which every player had to pass in order to get into the team. This two-hour test was used as a psychological assessment for the players. When NFL legend Deion Sanders came across this test, he instantly knew it wasn’t for him.

When Deion Sanders talked about his experience giving George Young’s famous 2-hour test

Deion Sanders was drafted as a cornerback in 1989 as the fifth draft of the season. The retired NFL legend had a not-so-kind experience with George Young’s two-hour test, which he discussed in detail in a conversation with NFL Network. Deion Sanders shared his brief interaction with the New York Giants that he instantly put a full stop to.

Also Read: Deion Sanders says sign stealing not as game changing in football like baseball amid Michigan scandal

The Hall of Famer described his experience with the test, saying, “They sat me down and gave me a thick book; I mean, this thing was thicker than a phone book. I said, ‘What’s this?’ They said, ‘This is our test that we give all the players.’ I said, ‘Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?’ They said, I think, 10th [actually 18th]. I said, ‘I’ll be gone before then. I’ll see y’all later. I ain’t got time for this.’ That’s a true story.”

But an interesting thing is that Deion Sanders wasn't the only one who had an issue with this test. In fact, Dan Reeves, who was the team's coach, also had an issue with it. When he left the team in 1996, Dan blamed Young's test as one of the reasons why the team was getting bad luck with wins.

Also Read: When Deion Sanders slammed Skip Bayless for incorrectly reporting that his then-teammate Troy Aikman was gay

Even though there have been new tests that NFL teams use for various assessments of a player, the 2-hour long test isn't one of them. In fact, it makes no sense to sit down for a test that lasts two hours or even more. What do you think?