‘I ain't taking no picture with no n****s’: When Michael Jordan rudely turned down Chamillionaire’s request for a pic

Michael Jordan is one of the most beloved athletes in all of sports, but even his biggest fans know that he can be quite uncompromising when it comes to picture requests.

Chamillionaire, who rose to stardom with his song "Ridin'" in 2005, was at a party for His Airness in 2009 when he decided to try his luck and ask for a photo with the legendary baller.

He approached Jordan, who was with several Boston Celtics players and renowned director Spike Lee.

"Nobody was talking, they were just chilling or whatever. I was just like, 'Hey, I don't mean to be rude, but Mike, I just wanted to know if I could get a picture.'"

"I kind of expected him to say no, so I wasn't mad if he said no. But the way he said it? He said, 'Oh hell nah, man! 'I ain't taking no picture with no n****s,' shared Chamillionaire.

Stunned at the response, Chamillionaire thought that maybe Jordan had not heard him, so he shared a story about him paying $7,000 for one of his jerseys. Jordan's response?

"You pay $15,000 right now for a jersey from me, and I'll take a picture with you."

It did not stop Chamillionaire from admiring him, even if the experience was awkward. It just shows that even the greatest of athletes have moments where they are not so great after all!

When Michael Jordan left a young fan speechless

In 2008, while in Miami, Jordan encountered a young admirer while he was waiting for his vehicle.

The fan, sporting Jordan's brand of shoes, expressed his admiration for the basketball legend and requested a picture.

When attempts were made to contact Jordan and his team about the incident, they declined to comment.

