‘I always want to know who won’: Deion Sanders leaves fans divided after admitting he loves when players fight in practice

When it comes to fights within the team, Deion Sanders has a totally different approach to handling it. Instead of stopping the players from fighting, the retired NFL legend enjoys it. He said the same during a recent interaction at the Colorado Football Coaches Show.

Deion Sanders shared his approach when it comes to in-team fights

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes a different route when it comes to taking care of in-team fights. The retired NFL legend was recently a part of the Colorado Football Coaches Show, where he admitted enjoying the players’ fight.

“We’ve had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like,” the retired NFL legend has revealed during the show. Going forward in the conversation, Deion revealed that he is always interested in knowing which player won the fight since he likes to keep a record.

Deion Sanders admitted that he doesn’t break the fights, unlike other coaches. The former NFL player revealed that there happened a couple of fights this week, and he loved them. According to Deion, players get better after fighting, which is good for the team.

“They’ve been getting after it. It’s almost like a rededication. It’s almost like a refocus. I love where we are,” said Deion Sanders, explaining the reason why he never indulges and breaks the players’ fighting.

Even though it’s an unconventional approach, the head coach is getting results from it in practice, and they are amazing. Back in August, Deion wasn’t happy when some players of Colorado refused to get involved in a fight.

The retired defensive back was seen shouting at those players who walked away from the fight, refusing to be a part of it. “If one fights, we all fight,” Deion was seen shouting at them.

The Colorado Buffaloes have just three games left on their schedule, so Deion Sanders would be hoping for a strong practice week. The two games are against Utah and Arizona, and they rank 18 and 21 in the list of top 25 opponents.