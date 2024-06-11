‘I Am Humbled by This Entire Experience’: Dan Hurley Breaks Silence After Rejecting LA Lakers Coaching Job

Dan Hurley is trending even though the NBA finals are on between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics. The UConn coach was the frontrunner for the Lakers job but decided to decline it and stay with his current team. After making this decision, he also explained the choice.

What did Dan Hurley say?

Hurley said, “I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships.”

The Lakers extended a six-year, $70 million contract offer to Hurley, who has guided the Huskies to consecutive national titles, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

What did Wojnarowski say?

According to the report, Hurley, 51, is driven to lead the team to its first three consecutive NCAA titles since John Wooden's UCLA teams won seven in a row from 1966 to 1973.

Hurley eventually couldn't turn down the opportunity to create history and go for a third consecutive NCAA championship, despite how enthralled he was with the Lakers' courtship and vision for him, Wojnarowski wrote on X on Monday. Woj said that Hurley was already receiving an offer from UConn to become one of the highest-paid NCAA coaches, and those talks will go forward even before the Lakers.

Who will be the coach of the LA Lakers?

Hurley's choice has left the Lakers in disarray. They may now target two candidates: Hornets assistant James Borrego and former NBA player and media personality JJ Redick, who was the early front-runner for the position before rumors that Hurley was being considered. The Lakers had a dismal season in which they lost to the Nuggets in five games during the opening round of the playoffs.

