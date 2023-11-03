‘I am not a system player’: New Clippers James Harden takes shot at 76ers, claims they put him on a leash

On Thursday, James Harden, the All-Star guard, addressed the media for the first time as a Clippers member, seizing the opportunity to discuss his departure from Philadelphia.

In his candid reflection on his 76ers stint, Harden expressed frustration with his restrained role, feeling as though he was playing "on a leash."

When questioned about his preferred coaching staff, Harden emphasized one that would adapt to his skill set.

“I need someone who trusts me, believes in me. I am not a system player, I am the system,” Harden stated, “I need someone I can engage in a dialogue with.”

This statement seems like a pointed criticism of his former coach at the Sixers, Doc Rivers, with whom he worked for one and a half years before the team let him go.

Rivers had previously commented on his rapport with Harden, describing it as rather "neutral," though it shifted after Harden's exclusion from last year's All-Star game.

Moreover, Harden shared his disappointment in the team management for apparently not wanting to retain him after the previous year, despite his initial expectation of retiring as a Sixer, Esnaashari reported.

Nonetheless, Harden expressed confidence in his potential to collaborate with any fellow player, an attribute crucial to his role in the star-loaded Clippers team.

He also excitedly anticipated making his first appearance as a Clipper on Monday, in the upcoming match against the Knicks in New York.

Embiid's reply to Harden's 76ers comments

During his inaugural press conference with the 76ers, Harden didn't hold back from critiquing his previous squad, claiming that he felt constrained in his assigned role.

When questioned about his ex-teammate's statements, Embiid responded “Instead of curbing him, we allowed Harden to be himself, entrusting him with the ball in every possession due to his incredible talent.

I don’t have excellent passing skills, so we handed the ball over to him.”

Despite implicitly refuting Harden's allegations, the current MVP remained tactful in his response. Harden's sole full term with the 76ers took place during the 2022-23 season.

With an average of 36.8 minutes per game, he led the team in playtime and ranked second in usage percentage at 25%.

Ex-coach Doc Rivers envisioned Harden as the team's distributor but also encouraged him to be assertive.

The 76ers expected Harden to assume the same role he excelled in during his Brooklyn Nets tenure.

Still, it seems the triple-scoring champion yearned for the autonomy he enjoyed with the Houston Rockets, where he was free to perform at his discretion.

